Q & A: Chemo Companions, Arizona Coyotes fill comfort bags for cancer

3 days ago

Chemo Companions recently partnered with the Arizona Coyotes hockey team and their wives at The Henry restaurant to fill 100 comfort bags for cancer patients at MD Anderson and Ironwood Cancer centers.

Name: Alyssa Dinowitz. I’m the founder and executive director of nonprofit Chemo Companions.

What we do: We provide hundreds of Chemo Comfort bags to cancer patients while they’re receiving oncology treatment in the Valley and Flagstaff. We donate hundreds of bags to the Cancer Support Community, campus in Flagstaff. We provide gas, grocery cards and pantry items and we adopt a family during the holidays to help them get through. We also provide dinners for a teen support group and I teach free monthly yoga. We are working on an inspirational speakers bureau at the moment. I have been sitting with cancer patients every Friday since I lost my mom in 2009. It’s she working through me.

When & how we started: Chemo Companions was established in 2010 as an Arizona nonprofit. After my mom passed in 2009 from breast cancer and spending so much time in the chemotherapy launch with her, I realized there was a need for friendship, nourishing essentials and some other basic things that are not being met in the cancer community, so I created Chemo Companions. I’ve been supported by amazing people, including East Valley Women’s League and local sports teams, friends, the Needle Wielders of Tempe and local companies through financial donations.

How our work has impacted the community: Over the past 11 years, I believe we have touched the lives of thousands of cancer patients through visits at Valley hospitals. Not only do we have giving bags, but we have made deep and valuable connections.

Why it deserves support from others: Last year, about 41,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in Arizona. We don’t have the money, the manpower or the resources to provide a visit, goodie bag, gas card and resources to all. It would take an army, money and kindness of others. We have made big strides and I feel like this is just the start.

I like to look at the cancer as a whole person and not just the medicine, but the mindfulness, soul, spirit, diet and support of caregivers. My mother lived these two mottos: “If you have two, give one away,” and “leave it better than you found it.” My motto is kindness wins.

