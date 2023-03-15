Open in App
Collier County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Manatee found floating dead in Port of the Islands canal

By Tori Kinley,

3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents at Port of the Islands in south Collier County saw a dead manatee in a canal Tuesday.

Dr. Durland Fish said he saw something floating in the canal and kayaked out to it. Turns out it was the body of a manatee with vultures eating its flesh.

He contacted the FWC. At first, they didn’t come out, but once a second neighbor contacted them, they came out Wednesday morning. Fish says these manatee deaths have become more common recently. “ [There have been] a couple other reports of dead manatees this year”, said Fish, “more so than any other year”.

His neighbor Deborah Jansen also said she’s seen negative trends in manatee behavior. “Well, I have been here for just over 20 years have lived here, and when I moved here, manatees were common in these canals and in the inlets”, said Jansen, “and what has happened over the years has been a drastic decline in the number of manatees that have been seen”.

They both believe the cause is reckless boaters in the manatee zones and new “ecotours” exploiting the manatees.

FGCU Professor James Douglass said, “being hit by boats is one of the main causes of manatee deaths”. He says the best thing to do is to slow down even when you don’t see signs.

