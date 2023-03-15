Open in App
New Providence, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Chief Daniel Henn and Borough Engineer Andrew Hipolit Address Traffic Issues

By Marianne Ivers,

3 days ago

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ – The traffic conversations continued at the Borough Council conference meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Police Chief Daniel Henn and Borough Engineer Andrew Hipolit discussed pedestrian and traffic safety improvements in the borough. Councilman Peter DeSarno had raised the question of pedestrian and traffic safety at the last council meeting in February.

Hipolit gave an overview of recent pedestrian safety improvements. He noted that the focus for improved pedestrian safety began approximately 15 years ago. Since that time the borough has invested considerable amounts of money for road improvements and pedestrian safety measures, he said. Over the years many sidewalk projects have been completed in the borough. Some of the projects have received federal “Safe Routes for School” funding and the focus has been improving and adding sidewalks in areas where children walk to schools. In 2016 the borough completed various sidewalk projects near Salt Brook and Allen W. Roberts Schools. In 2018 sidewalk projects included South Street, Oakwood Drive, Woodland Road, Brookside Drive, Glenbrook Road, and Hickson Drive. Last year several other streets saw sidewalk improvements. Hipolit noted that when dealing with the federal funding bureaucracy the projects tend to take time to complete.

There are eight pedestrian activated flashing beacons in the borough. The borough has also seven crossing guard posts and 18 regular crossing guards. Hipolit noted that a big traffic safety improvement project was recently completed on Union Avenue.

Other recent measures include the signal study on Springfield Avenue, South and Passaic Streets as well as the shopping center driveway. A dedicated left turn lane has also been added on Central Avenue onto South Street.  The increased parking availability at Oakwood Park has improved the traffic situation on near-by residential roads, Hipolit said. Mayor Al Morgan noted that speed tables as well as reduced speed limits on certain streets have also helped.

Henn explained that normal police operations include crosswalk maintenance and annual roadway striping. He noted that the recently completed Fairview Avenue project was a “big undertaking”. The Traffic Department’s traffic circulation plan is “a real attempt to nail down traffic needs throughout the borough”. Sergeant Diamond coordinated the recent townwide traffic meeting. He noted that the police are engaging in education and traffic enforcement. “It is incumbent upon us to provide some level of education through traffic enforcement,” he said.  Message boards throughout the town as well as pedestrian crossing signs at high crossing areas are part of the public information effort. He explained that two traffic officers are dedicated to the borough’s traffic issues Monday through Friday.

DeSarno thanked both Hipolit and Henn for their overview of past improvements. However, he said he would like to focus on the future. “Are we doing everything we can” in terms of traffic safety, he asked. He again pointed out that new residential developments are mushrooming in New Providence and neighboring towns. Henn noted that studies have indicated that new housing complexes are not generating significant increase in through traffic.

Both Henn and Hipolit agreed that traffic safety education is the best tool to address safety concerns. Morgan pointed out that “stupid” behavior can’t be regulated. Henn noted that there have been no pedestrian fatalities in the borough for quite some time. On the other hand, collisions involving bicycles have taken place in recent years. Borough Resident Allen Swanson also raised concern regarding unsafe biking habits.

Comments / 0

