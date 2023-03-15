Open in App
Michael Cohen Gives Five Hours of Testimony in Hush-Money Probe

By Josh Fiallo,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCojH_0lKI7Scy00
Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Michael Cohen wrapped up his testimony Wednesday after speaking for more than five hours this week as part of a probe into hush-money payments he’s accused of making to Stormy Daniels at the behest of former President Donald Trump. Cohen, once Trump’s personal attorney, reportedly said he was “relieved” when he finished fielding questions from each of the grand jurors on Wednesday. Cohen allegedly paid $130,000 to Daniels so she’d stay quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2016. Cohen’s testimony came a week after the Manhattan district attorney’s office invited Trump to testify in the probe himself—a possible indication that prosecutors are nearing a decision on whether they should indict a former president for the first time in U.S. history. “My position is that, at the end of the day, Donald Trump needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds,” Cohen testified Wednesday, CNN reported.

