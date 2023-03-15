Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Police: Florida man stole van, prompting car chase in Boston

By Eli Curwin,

3 days ago

Jason Devoe, a 41-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested after being chased by police in a stolen van.

A man accused of stealing a van and leading police on a car chase was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police arrested Jason Devoe, a 41-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, after chasing him in a stolen van. He was transported to Boston Barracks for booking.

Initial reports came in around noon on Tuesday for a stolen transit van out of Norwood. The vehicle, identifiable by an HVAC company label on the side, was last seen on Boston’s Jamaicaway. About 15 minutes later, a trooper saw the van on the Riverway at Longwood Ave. and attempted to pull it over. Devoe fled from the officer, and due to bad weather, the officer ended their pursuit immediately.

While fleeing, the van struck a police cruiser on the Riverway near Park Drive. Devoe continued driving onto the Riverway, heading towards Fenway. He was eventually stopped by Boston Police near Brookline Ave.

Devoe is being charged with receiving stolen motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, and failure to stop for police.

Police say that nobody was injured during the incident and the struck cruiser sustained minor damage. Devoe was arrested and charged shortly after.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arrests made in police chase starting in Brockton and ending in Milton
Brockton, MA20 hours ago
Boston man tried to throw wheelchair-bound wife into water near harbor, officials say
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Three arrested following police pursuit in Massachusetts
Milton, MA15 hours ago
DA: Man tried to throw wheelchair-bound wife into Boston’s Fort Port Channel
Boston, MA1 day ago
Police: Man threatened MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Rat it again’: Man accused of threatening people with his pet rat is arrested at MBTA station
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston Police Arrest Stephen Freeman of Boston for Murder
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fatal Shooting: Man Accused Of Slaying At Boston Bar Held Without Bail, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston man arrested for threatening MBTA passengers with his pet rat
Boston, MA2 days ago
Arrest made in connection with fatal Roxbury double shooting
Boston, MA1 day ago
DA identifies Canton woman who was fatally struck by car in Westwood
Canton, MA2 days ago
Federal Firearms Licensee and Boston Man Indicted for Firearm Trafficking and Straw Purchasing Conspiracy
Boston, MA12 hours ago
Norfolk DA opts to not prosecute Medfield barista accused of spitting into police officer’s drink
Medfield, MA1 day ago
75-year old Massachusetts man’s throat slashed, robbed, suspect eats dinner, sleeps on couch
Boston, MA2 days ago
Elderly woman dead after Wrentham head-on crash
Wrentham, MA19 hours ago
17-year-old charged for possession of loaded gun
Boston, MA1 day ago
Boston Police Investigating Shots Fired in Roxbury Friday Evening
Boston, MA1 day ago
Suspect sought after fatal late-night shooting in Lawrence, Massachusetts
Lawrence, MA1 day ago
Police seeking public’s help in locating teenage girl from Dorchester
Boston, MA1 day ago
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA3 days ago
Overdoses prompt Plymouth police to warn about street drugs: ‘It isn’t the ’80s’
Plymouth, MA2 hours ago
Groveland man returns close to $12,000 worth of cash and checks he found while walking dog
Groveland, MA2 days ago
Prosecution of Medfield Starbucks barista accused of spitting in officer’s cup will not move forward
Medfield, MA2 days ago
Tenant claims pizza shop owner accused of abusing employees is dishonest landlord
Boston, MA1 day ago
Suspect accused of eating 75-year-old murder victim’s food, sleeping on couch after random killing
Boston, MA3 days ago
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing 12 year old
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police: Investigation underway after Lowell mail carrier attacked on route
Lowell, MA3 days ago
Bank robbery suspects indicted by grand jury
Boston, MA2 days ago
Jennifer Wood Of Boston Arrested In Westminster, Vermont For OUI
Westminster, VT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy