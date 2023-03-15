Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Axios Charlotte

What to do on day seven of SXSW

By Nicole Cobler,

3 days ago

Here's what to do on Thursday at SXSW:

🤠 Listen to a conversation about the future of streaming and country music, a sector of the industry that's been ruled by radio and touring revenue. Panel begins at 11:30am at the Austin Convention Center, room 18CD .

🪩 Groove to Remi Wolf, who will conclude today's Rolling Stone Future of Music showcase live at the Moody Theater. Music starts at 7pm, and the event prioritizes badge holders.

🎵 Find free music at South By San José through Sunday. Set times are announced daily on Hotel San Jose's Instagram stories.

  • SXSW's free community concerts also kick off today with live music from 3-7pm. Due to inclement weather, the shows have been moved from Lady Bird Lake to Ballroom A of the Austin Convention Center.

🎬 Catch a screening of "Tetris," the story of video game salesman Henk Rogers and his discovery of the now classic puzzle game in 1988. Show starts at 5:15pm at Alamo Lamar E .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Things to do in Austin this weekend, March 17-19
Austin, TX2 days ago
Our SXSW day six picks
Austin, TX4 days ago
New apartments in Austin are smaller than national average
Austin, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Austin's light rail might not connect to airport
Austin, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy