Windy and wet end to the work week in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
By Spencer Adkins,
3 days ago
UPDATE: Friday 6 PM
The forecast is still on track with light to moderate rain showers moving into the region around 2am Friday morning.
The heaviest rain will be during the morning. Rain chances will clear up as we move into the later parts of the afternoon.
The biggest factor for us will be stronger wind gusts.
We will see 30 mph wind gusts across the region for the afternoon hours, with some spots even potentially seeing 40 mph gusts. The breezy conditions will last through the day and into the weekend, but the strongest gusts will be during the afternoon hours on Friday.
