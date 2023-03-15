Windy and wet end to the work week in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

UPDATE: Friday 6 PM

(WOWK) — A brief warmup Thursday will be followed by a sharp return to cooler than normal temperatures thanks to strong winds and rapidly moving showers Friday. See the slideshow below for an idea of timing for showers.

Predictor model output for Friday morning

Wind is also expected to be a bit of an issue with gusts picking up during the middle of the day to at least 30 mph. Model output suggests there could be a few gusts up to 40 mph.

Rainfall is not expected to be more than a half inch during the day Friday in most cases.

After this front rolls through on Friday, look for cooler than normal temperatures until next week. The normal high for this time of year is 56 degrees and the normal low is in the mid 30s.

