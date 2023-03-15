Open in App
Kentucky State
WOWK 13 News

Windy and wet end to the work week in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

By Spencer Adkins,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAQrA_0lKI5o1e00

UPDATE: Friday 6 PM

The forecast is still on track with light to moderate rain showers moving into the region around 2am Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0WhO_0lKI5o1e00
Predictor Snapshot Friday 9:00 AM

The heaviest rain will be during the morning. Rain chances will clear up as we move into the later parts of the afternoon.

The biggest factor for us will be stronger wind gusts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PvYR_0lKI5o1e00
Predictor Wind Gusts Friday

We will see 30 mph wind gusts across the region for the afternoon hours, with some spots even potentially seeing 40 mph gusts. The breezy conditions will last through the day and into the weekend, but the strongest gusts will be during the afternoon hours on Friday.

(WOWK) — A brief warmup Thursday will be followed by a sharp return to cooler than normal temperatures thanks to strong winds and rapidly moving showers Friday. See the slideshow below for an idea of timing for showers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PLMqX_0lKI5o1e00
    Predictor model output for Friday morning
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vK94K_0lKI5o1e00
    Predictor model output for Friday morning
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9sNU_0lKI5o1e00
    Predictor model output for Friday afternoon
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndYl7_0lKI5o1e00
    Predictor model output for Friday evening
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o04Tp_0lKI5o1e00
    Predictor model output for Friday night

Wind is also expected to be a bit of an issue with gusts picking up during the middle of the day to at least 30 mph. Model output suggests there could be a few gusts up to 40 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCZh5_0lKI5o1e00
Predictor model output for wind gusts in mph at 1 p.m. Friday

Rainfall is not expected to be more than a half inch during the day Friday in most cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tDVM_0lKI5o1e00
Predictor model output for rainfall Friday

After this front rolls through on Friday, look for cooler than normal temperatures until next week. The normal high for this time of year is 56 degrees and the normal low is in the mid 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbVcH_0lKI5o1e00

