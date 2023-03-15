Open in App
Michigan State
The Detroit Free Press

Ticketmaster causes another public outcry as Cure tickets go on sale

By Marina Johnson, Detroit Free Press,

3 days ago

Ticketmaster is once again causing anger and frustration for frequent concertgoers and music fans.

The Cure, a British alternative rock band, had plans to make their tour affordable for the average person, but Ticketmaster had other ideas.

On March 15, pre-registration tickets went on sale for The Cure’s North American tour. Far Out Magazine said the band set a reasonable range of prices for tickets starting as low as $20. They also agreed not to let people resell their tickets for profit.

However, Ticketmaster charged extensive fees along with the tickets and the public is crying out via social media.

A Tweet posted at 10:15 a.m. depicts the ticket charges as well as the fees. Four tickets were purchased for $80 and an additional $92 was added for services fees, order processing fees, and facility charges totaling $172.10.

Robert Smith, lead singer of The Cure, tweeted saying they had the final say in ticket pricing but did not agree to dynamic pricing or price surging. However, it has since occurred.

Smith wrote: "It is a greedy scam — and all artists have the choice not to participate ... if no artists participated, it would cease to exist."

The Cure will play at Pine Knob on June 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently selling for anywhere from $132 to more than $800 on Vivid Seats .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ticketmaster causes another public outcry as Cure tickets go on sale

