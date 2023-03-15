Open in App
Chicago, IL
Jury hears opening statements in ‘ComEd Four’ trial

By Jack Baudoin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YfAM_0lKI4xgk00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The “ComEd Four” trial got underway on Wednesday with opening statements.

On trial is Michael McClain, a longtime confidante to Mike Madigan, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-City Club president Jay Doherty and ComEd lobbyist John Hooker.

They all face charges of conspiring with outside consultants to influence and reward then Speaker of the Illinois House, Madigan.

Prosecutors said in opening statements that ComEd poured $1.3 million in payments to Madigan’s people and put a Madigan-backed person on the ComEd board in exchange for different legislations between 2011-2019.

The defense estimates that their opening statement will take three hours.

Witnesses will be likely be called to the stand beginning on Thursday.

