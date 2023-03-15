Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
102.5 The Bone

Police arrest man they say is connected to death of man found wrapped in carpet

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJ6Yl_0lKI3zhf00

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Georgia businessman who was found wrapped in a rug and plastic in an abandoned lot.

>> Read more trending news

Nathan Millard was found dead about two weeks after he had disappeared while on a business trip in Lousiana on Feb. 23.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, on Monday, charging him with probation violation, criminal damage to property, access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, WSB reported.

Perkins was a person of interest in Millard’s death, WVLA reported. WBRZ said police did not name Perkins as a suspected, but had said last week that he was “needed for questioning.”

Police said Perkins was seen on surveillance video using Millard’s debit card at two locations to make three purchases, the news station reported. The card use was within days of Millad’s disappearance, WBRZ reported.

Baton Rouge Capt. Kevin Hines said that police do not believe that foul play was involved in Millard’s death, NBC News reported. There was no evidence of trauma and his manner and cause of death will be released once an autopsy is done.



Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Suspect Arrested After Georgia Man Found Dead In Rolled-Up Rug
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Police: Man linked to Nathan Millard investigation tried to 'disguise' stolen car as case drew national attention
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Eleven-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Louisiana, 17-Year-Old Suspect Suffering from Gunshot Injuries Arrested
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Family mourns Baton Rouge woman killed in hit-and-run
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Caretaker accused of taking ‘valuable items’ from elderly woman in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Before 11-year-old was killed, he and his family were held hostage, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Police: 2 Denham Springs men arrested at Walker motel after officers find $11K in drugs
Walker, LA1 day ago
Teen arrested in fatal shooting in Ascension Parish
Darrow, LA1 day ago
Teen suspect arrested for shooting that left one brother dead, another hospitalized
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Juvenile injured in Greenwell Street shooting
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Baton Rouge police searching for cyclists they say shot 2 people, stole car
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
BRPD: 11-year-old killed in shooting, teenage suspect in custody
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for domestic abuse suspect
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Arrests made after drag-racing incident in Gonzales
Gonzales, LA2 days ago
After fleeing to Texas, Louisiana man accused of double shooting arrested, deputies say
Houma, LA3 days ago
Gunfire in Baker Sunday morning stemmed from domestic incident, deputies say
Baker, LA3 days ago
Gibson man dies after being ejected from crashed sedan
Gibson, LA1 day ago
UPDATE: One arrested in Opelousas shooting on Jerome Loop
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
‘Sugar Daddy’ shakedown investigated after woman loses $3K
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Gramercy man arrested in six-month-old slaying in Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville, LA4 days ago
WANTED: Officials searching for tablet thief
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from elderly woman
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Louisiana man facing chemical castration, jail time after rape conviction
Tickfaw, LA2 days ago
LSU Law clinic holds panel on future possibilities of former, current life-sentenced prisoners
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Innocent bystanders caught up in Baton Rouge gun violence, demand more from law enforcement
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Four separate shootings within five hours in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy