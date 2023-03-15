NeighborImpact makes $5 million food warehouse fundraising goal, thanks to largest gift in its history

(Update: Gift amount, $200,000)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact announced Wednesday that it has raised the $5 million to build its new food program warehouse, thanks to its largest single individual gift ever, $200,000, from a donor who requested anonymity.

Here's their announcement:

A donor who regularly supports NeighborImpact and who has requested anonymity has made a generous gift that closed the gap on the warehouse construction fundraising. This gift was the single largest individual gift in NeighborImpact's history. NeighborImpact would like to thank this donor, along with hundreds of others whose contributions have made the project possible.

NeighborImpact can begin construction in June, anticipating completion in June of 2024. The new 10,691-square-foot warehouse will allow the organization to store roughly 173,300 more pounds of food at any given time. That additional food will provide 138,600 more meals to the fast-growing population of Central Oregonians struggling with food insecurity.

"This is a historic moment for the agency and a major step toward easing food insecurity in the years ahead," said Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact.

While this capital campaign has ended, the work of the food program goes on. The food program will continue to source, warehouse and distribute food to our 57 food partners in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties and at The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, to help feed more than 60,000 persons monthly. To that end, NeighborImpact welcomes donations toward the food bank’s operations, equipment, and food. We look forward to ongoing support to ease food insecurity in Central Oregon.

"The need for food is critical. Recent cuts in SNAP have severely strained food resources in the region," said Suzette Chapman, NeighborImpact Chief Development Officer. "The warehouse fundraising is concluded, but the need for community support to take care of our neighbors is greater than ever."

To make a donation in support of the food program, please visit www.neighborimpact.org/give/foodbank .

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org .

