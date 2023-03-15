Police arrest man they say is connected to death of man found wrapped in carpet

Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a Georgia businessman who was found wrapped in a rug and plastic in an abandoned lot.

Nathan Millard was found dead about two weeks after he had disappeared while on a business trip in Lousiana on Feb. 23.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Derrick Perkins, 45, on Monday, charging him with probation violation, criminal damage to property, access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, WSB reported.

Perkins was a person of interest in Millard’s death, WVLA reported. WBRZ said police did not name Perkins as a suspected, but had said last week that he was “needed for questioning.”

Police said Perkins was seen on surveillance video using Millard’s debit card at two locations to make three purchases, the news station reported. The card use was within days of Millad’s disappearance, WBRZ reported.

Baton Rouge Capt. Kevin Hines said that police do not believe that foul play was involved in Millard’s death, NBC News reported. There was no evidence of trauma and his manner and cause of death will be released once an autopsy is done.







