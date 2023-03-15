Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bezos Academy: Tuition-free preschool opening in Orlando

By Sabrina Maggiore, Sarah Wilson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsvGc_0lKHxxGV00

A new preschool will soon send young children to school tuition-free in Orlando.

The Bezos Academy is opening along Mercy Drive and is meant to cut out some of the barriers for parents when it comes to child care.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to data from the Center for American Progress, daycare shortages are mostly reported on the outskirts of Orlando, but in the city’s core the barrier for many is cost.

Doneldo Menocal and Mark DeMaio said with high costs and multiple kids, daycare wasn’t ever a consideration.

Read: Parents call on Congress for long-term funding for affordable childcare

“Yeah, daycare does not seem very feasible when you’re feeding a large family,” DeMaio said.

When it comes to kids younger than 5, two major problems exist: a shortage of centers and high costs to enroll children.

While Orlando isn’t experiencing a major shortage of centers, high poverty remains a barrier.

Read: Report highlights childcare availability and affordability concerns for military families

Federal programs like Head Start cover childcare for families making below the poverty level. But that means just $30,000 for a family of four, which is a dollar amount that leaves lots of families behind.

“A lot of them make more than $30,000 a year but still can’t afford an early childhood education for their kids,” said Mike George, president of Bezos Academy.

That’s why the Bezos Academy opened its first Florida location on Mercy Drive Wednesday. Classes will start next Monday for 40 students.

The school is located within a multifamily affordable housing community called Village on Mercy.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Nearly 200 of Nation’s Best Construction Professionals Converged in Kissimmee
Kissimmee, FL13 hours ago
Orlando Representative Files Cost-of-Living Adjustment Bill
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Looking for work? Orlando Health hosting 3 hiring events next week
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Osceola County DOH celebrates National Minority Health Month with a free community event
Kissimmee, FL1 day ago
Progress made in reaching Haitian community, but more steps needed, leaders say
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Amazon founder opens new free Montessori-ish school in Mercy Drive
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Sanford gets bid to redevelop downtown site
Sanford, FL1 day ago
Your guide to a busy weekend in Central Florida
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Orange Technical College breaks ground in Ocoee
Ocoee, FL3 days ago
Southwest Airlines adds new nonstop flights from here
Orlando, FL1 day ago
UCF uses 6-foot tubes to study red tide, hopes to find a safe solution
Orlando, FL22 hours ago
Florida man nearly 'burned alive' by exploding propane grill, sues owner of Orlando apartment complex
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Why downtown projects haven’t broken ground and what happens next
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Only one movie theater for the total population of The Villages
The Villages, FL21 hours ago
Meet Women of Waste Pro: Kayla Phillips, Welder, Sanford, Fa.
Sanford, FL3 days ago
Florida man suing luxury Orlando apartment complex after gas grill explosion burned him badly
Orlando, FL21 hours ago
Orlando Shelter Dog Called 'Ugly' by Potential Adopters Finds Home Where She Is 'Cherished'
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Looks like we now know the address of Shaq’s upcoming Big Chicken restaurant in Orlando
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Parking is full at Orlando International Airport, officials say
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Missing Child Alert canceled for 2 Orange County children
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Orlando restaurateur to open new concept in former Marlow’s Tavern space in Winter Park
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Retail Apocalypse Continues: Another Popular Retail Store Closes its Doors in Orlando
Orlando, FL3 days ago
March Madness begins in Orlando with major upset
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Wawa to build new store at busy intersection in Wildwood
Wildwood, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy