Bezos Academy: Tuition-free preschool opening in Orlando

Federal programs like Head Start cover childcare for families making below the poverty level. But that means just $30,000 for a family of four, which is a dollar amount that leaves lots of families behind.
“A lot of them make more than $30,000 a year but still can’t afford an early childhood education for their kids,” said Mike George, president of Bezos Academy.
That’s why the Bezos Academy opened its first Florida location on Mercy Drive Wednesday. Classes will start next Monday for 40 students.
The school is located within a multifamily affordable housing community called Village on Mercy.
Comments / 0