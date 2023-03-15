Open in App
Fort Gordon, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Doctor’s Hospital holds mass casualty drill for tornado disaster

By Hannah Litteer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohPGA_0lKHxk2I00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Doctor’s Hospital and Fort Gordon teamed up on Wednesday to do some mass casualty training for a tornado disaster scenario.

In preparation for possible future disasters, the hospital brought in service members and students at Augusta Christian Schools for the yearly training.

The tornado in the scenario started in Harlem, went through Fort Gordon and ended at Jimmie Dyess Parkway.

Each participant was given a tag that had specific ailments listed on it, and they were categorized into groups.

“It’s never a good day when you have to do this kind of stuff for real, for obvious reasons, but I think if we ever have to it’ll be a good thing that we have done this before,” said Nicolas Reed-Bermudez, a participant from Fort Gordon.

The green group was for minor injuries, the yellow group was for injuries that could progressively get worse and the red group was for those who needed immediate help.

And there was some special effects makeup to make it even more real.

“Exposure to the events, exposure to the mentality of what you’re gonna see, what you’re gonna hear,” Reed-Bermudez said.

Although the simulation is helpful, leaders at the hospital want to remind everyone that it’ll be different in real life.

“We’d be triaging people right there in the cars,” said Acy Miller, the emergency manager and safety officer at Doctor’s Hospital. “Having gurneys, wheelchairs and beds available and ready to take them into the ER and stage them where we need to in the hospital.”

Different emergency response agencies in the area would also be involved.

“We work great with EMA, we had our EMA director for Richmond County out here today doing evaluations, seeing how we did,” Miller said. “So, we work real closely with our entities outside, Columbia County and Richmond County.”

Overall, Miller was happy with how the drill went.

“I think it went very well,” he said. “We don’t expect every drill to pass, we don’t want every drill to pass. You want the drills to have errors and flaws so we can actually work on that and make it even better for the next time.”

After every patient was assessed, all staff and participants had a debriefing about what went well, and what they need to work on for next time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Augusta, GA newsLocal Augusta, GA
Teen shot at Augusta McDonald’s; later dies
Augusta, GA2 hours ago
Doctors Hospital, Ft. Gordon prepare for mass causalities with simulation drills
Augusta, GA3 days ago
Shooting on East Chapman Street leaves man injured
Augusta, GA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SCWorks Center on Wheels in Barnwell County
Blackville, SC5 hours ago
Match Day is just the beginning for Medical College of Georgia’s ‘COVID class’
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Man taken to hospital after shooting on East Chapman Street
Augusta, GA1 day ago
First responder community worship service in Barnwell
Barnwell, SC5 hours ago
GBI: Man accused of killing wife exchanges gunfire with deputies at Augusta home
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Augusta wife-killing suspect goes from hospital to jail
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 2 outside North Augusta
North Augusta, SC1 day ago
Aiken crews battle fire on Whispering Pines Terrace
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Amputee left in the bitter cold outside hospital
Augusta, GA3 days ago
City to preserve heritage with purchase of historic Walker house
Aiken, SC3 days ago
Murdered mom was ‘a light to the world’ in Augusta
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Accused wife killer was no stranger to deputies
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Augusta woman shot dead in domestic situation, coroner says
Augusta, GA3 days ago
MCG’s class of 2023 strikes gold this St. Patty’s/Match Day
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Domestic violence awareness after shooting death of Augusta woman
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Plans are coming together for Fort Gordon renaming ceremony
Fort Gordon, GA3 days ago
Augusta EMS subcommittee gets down to work with new designated ambulance provider
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Aiken leaders to discuss DEMO 200; code enforcement gives NewsChannel 6 tour
Aiken, SC3 days ago
FUTURECAST: Track storms headed towards the CSRA
Augusta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy