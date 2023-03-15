Why the Packers would hold up the Aaron Rodgers Jets trade

“I haven’t been holding anything up,” Rodgers said.
“At this point it’s been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in. It is interesting at this point to step back and take a look at the whole picture.”
After those remarks, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed a fascinating wrinkle in Rodgers’ contract: The Packers have until Sept. 1 to decide whether to exercise his $58.3 million option bonus.
“So Green Bay has all the time in the world to trade Rodgers,” Breer tweeted .
On ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday morning , Adam Schefter said that it was his “understanding” that the Packers felt Rodgers was worth a package of two first-round picks, like the Lions got from the Rams for Matthew Stafford.
The Jets would not want to pay that high a price, Schefter said, and need to figure out what they’d be willing to part with.
Hours after that segment, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted that the Packers have not been asking for multiple first-round picks in the deal.
From the Packers’ perspective, holding up the trade actually does make some sense.
They already know they are moving on to Jordan Love.
Green Bay is like the Zac Brown Band song — they ain’t in no hurry.
It is the Jets who are desperate for a move at quarterback.
All signs continue to point to the idea that Rodgers will be the Jets’ quarterback in 2023, but it’s anyone’s guess as to how long a deal takes to finalize and what the Jets will have to give the Packers in return.
Comments / 0