Is all this rain good or bad for my new home?

By Dave Baker,

3 days ago
Q – I am having a house built and wouldn’t you know it but it seems to have rained every day since they started.  Is that going to be bad for my house?

DJ – Acworth

A – What is with all this rain? It seems it rains like this every year at this time, which you would think would make it a bad time to be building a house.

Well, while it isn’t the absolute best of building conditions, it generally isn’t the worst either, unless your lumber has been lying on the ground covered with water.

Rain during the framing of a house shouldn’t harm the integrity of your home unless that lumber isn’t allowed to dry properly before the next steps are taken.  For example, you wouldn’t want your studs to be wet when the drywall is being hung – things like that.

If you are concerned, you can request humidity tests to determine the moisture content of the wood before interior construction continues.  You want a moisture content of 19 percent or less before moving on with interior construction.

When it comes to roofing and the roof decking, the glue that is used in the decking is pretty water-proof so you shouldn’t have worries there.  It is kinda rare that you get a house with just the decking exposed for any length of time because builders like to get the shingles on it so they can begin to work inside as quickly as they can.

So you should be ok with the construction of your home. Just make sure that it is allowed to dry out before the interior work is started.

