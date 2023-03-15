Diddy Is All Smiles in Rare Photo With All 7 Kids

The rapper has his priorities straight.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is a proud father of seven, showing off his kids in a rare photo of all of them together on his social media.

The rapper shared the precious family photo on Instagram with the simple but to-the-point caption, writing, "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫 @combscartel LOVE."

In the picture, Diddy stands in the middle at the back, smiling big while looking at his children. Front and center is 17-year-old Chance , who holds Diddy's newest child, Love Sean , in her arms.

Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James , who are 16 years old, stand on either side of Chance and Love, with one leaning down to look closely at the baby, who is five months old.

The 53-year-old's three sons, Quincy Taylor Brown , 31, Justin Dior , 29, and Christian , 24, who goes by King, are behind their sisters smiling at the camera.

Quincy, Justin, King, D'Lila, and Jessie are all kids Diddy shares with Kim Porter , who passed away in 2018 of pneumonia at the age of 47. Diddy adopted Quincy not long after he started dating Porter in the mid-1990s, while Al B. Sure! is his biological father.

Diddy had Chance with businesswoman Sarah Chapman not long before the twins were born, which was part of what led Diddy and Porter to break up.

His youngest, Love, was born in late 2022, and Diddy has still not revealed who her mother is.

When he announced Love's birth , Diddy tweeted, "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Many fans were confused by the sudden announcement, but Diddy is clearly ecstatic about his new baby girl, posting photos and videos on Instagram of her often.

Recently, he shared Love's adorable summer fashion as the family hung out in the warm weather and sun together.