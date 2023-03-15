Cycling-Faulkner disappointed by disqualification from Strade Bianche

March 15 (Reuters) - American Kristen Faulkner said she had never used glucose data in competition after being disqualified by the UCI for wearing a glucose monitoring sensor during the Strade Bianche Women's race.

The UCI said her disqualification from this month's Italian Classic was due to a breach of the regulations for wearing the sensor, which is prohibited as it detects physiological data.

"I complied with all UCI requests and sent them an honest and detailed explanation with proof that no race data was ever transmitted during or after the race," Faulkner, who rides for the Jayco-AlUla team, said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

"I am very disappointed by the UCI's decision. I also hope that one day glucose monitors will be allowed in races. They are a valuable tool for athletes - specially women - to take care of our health," she added.

Faulkner had finished third in the race behind Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky of the Sd Worx team.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond

