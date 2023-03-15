Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Cycling-Faulkner disappointed by disqualification from Strade Bianche

By Reuters,

3 days ago

March 15 (Reuters) - American Kristen Faulkner said she had never used glucose data in competition after being disqualified by the UCI for wearing a glucose monitoring sensor during the Strade Bianche Women's race.

The UCI said her disqualification from this month's Italian Classic was due to a breach of the regulations for wearing the sensor, which is prohibited as it detects physiological data.

"I complied with all UCI requests and sent them an honest and detailed explanation with proof that no race data was ever transmitted during or after the race," Faulkner, who rides for the Jayco-AlUla team, said in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday.

"I am very disappointed by the UCI's decision. I also hope that one day glucose monitors will be allowed in races. They are a valuable tool for athletes - specially women - to take care of our health," she added.

Faulkner had finished third in the race behind Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky of the Sd Worx team.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tennis-Alcaraz into semis, Indian Wells defending champion Fritz knocked out
Indian Wells, CA2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA3 days ago
CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Falls Unconscious During Live Broadcast
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Penny Hardaway describes Ja Morant’s new signature shoe -“That shoe can withstand all the pressure that he puts into it.”
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Heavy rains in California leave backyard pool perched on cliff edge
San Clemente, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy