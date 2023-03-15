Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
The Comeback

Eagles respond to old tweet from new signing

By Phillip Bupp,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232ZXA_0lKHtxPL00

The Philadelphia Eagles made it official that they signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. Penny was on a one-year deal with the Seahawks, but after suffering a season-ending injury, Kenneth Walker III stepped up and became the starter.

Penny’s arrival means Miles Sanders will be heading elsewhere, but the Eagles seem happy with their new running back as he already talked trash to one of Philly’s biggest rivals.

In a tweet from January 2015, when he was a sophomore at San Diego State, Penny tweeted, “My Kids can’t be Cowboys fans.” Surely, if the Cowboys had drafted Penny, he would have had a different mindset, but he went to the Seahawks and then the Eagles. The Eagles clearly liked Penny’s mindset, and to celebrate the signing, the team’s Twitter account posted, “Gonna fit right in.”

Some pointed out in the replies that Penny once tweeted, “Eagles are trash,” but given the context, you could cut him some slack. That post was on November 26, 2015. On that day, the Eagles lost to the Detroit Lions 45-14, so yeah, even the most impartial person would say the Eagles were “trash” that day. It’s a much bigger declaration to say that you won’t let your kids become Cowboys fans and one that Philly fans will embrace.

[ Eagles ]

The post Eagles respond to old tweet from new signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Ex-Eagles player receives the NFL’s biggest performance bonus
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
‘I will always love you’: Eagles legend shares heartfelt message after losing wife to cancer
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
The Linc – ESPN says the Eagles made two of the best moves in free agency
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Slay Trade To Cowboys? Eagles CB Re-Signs, Laughs at Rumor
Dallas, TX2 days ago
NFL Free Agency: Should the Eagles target these 3 safeties?
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
NFL Rumors: Former Eagles SB champion eyeing up Philadelphia return?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Former NFL running back slams coach for ruining career
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Eagles offseason has Cowboys media thinking of waving white flag
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Rick Pitino sends clear message to Barack Obama
New Rochelle, NY2 days ago
Kamala Harris loudly booed during March Madness game
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO24 days ago
Tournament fans blast officials for ‘egregious’ late-game error
Memphis, TN1 day ago
José Altuve’s WBC injury sparks huge reaction from MLB world
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Alabama player could pursue legal action after New York Times allegation
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Former 5-star recruit makes transfer decision
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Bears sign another former Carolina Panther
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Giants sign former Ohio State record-breaking receiver
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Steelers Sign Former Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo
Pittsburgh, PA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy