Eagles respond to old tweet from new signing

The Philadelphia Eagles made it official that they signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny. Penny was on a one-year deal with the Seahawks, but after suffering a season-ending injury, Kenneth Walker III stepped up and became the starter.

Penny’s arrival means Miles Sanders will be heading elsewhere, but the Eagles seem happy with their new running back as he already talked trash to one of Philly’s biggest rivals.

In a tweet from January 2015, when he was a sophomore at San Diego State, Penny tweeted, “My Kids can’t be Cowboys fans.” Surely, if the Cowboys had drafted Penny, he would have had a different mindset, but he went to the Seahawks and then the Eagles. The Eagles clearly liked Penny’s mindset, and to celebrate the signing, the team’s Twitter account posted, “Gonna fit right in.”

Some pointed out in the replies that Penny once tweeted, “Eagles are trash,” but given the context, you could cut him some slack. That post was on November 26, 2015. On that day, the Eagles lost to the Detroit Lions 45-14, so yeah, even the most impartial person would say the Eagles were “trash” that day. It’s a much bigger declaration to say that you won’t let your kids become Cowboys fans and one that Philly fans will embrace.

