WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 years later: Remembering the victims of deadly Atlanta spa shootings

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245NuV_0lKHtulA00

March 16 will mark two years since the deadly spa shooting rampage across metro Atlanta .

On Wednesday, Sen. Raphael Warnock spoke at the U.S. Capitol about the importance of fighting Asian hate.

The shootings at a spa in Cherokee County and two spas in Atlanta killed eight people and wounded one another.

Investigators say the gunman was targeting his victims because of his religious beliefs.

“Eight people lost their lives. They should never become statistics. Eight souls. Eight people,” Warnock said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the victims in Atlanta were:

  • 69-year-old Sun Cha Kim
  • 63-year-old Yong Ae Yue
  • 51-year-old Hyun Jung Grant
  • 74-year-old Soon Chung Park

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the names of victims there:

  • 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, of Acworth.
  • 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, of Atlanta.
  • 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, of Kennesaw.
  • 44-year-old Daoyou Feng.
  • Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, injured.

Robert Aaron Long pleaded guilty to the shootings in Cherokee County.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murders in Atlanta.

