Man charged with human trafficking, sex crimes against a child

ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man has been charged with human trafficking and multiple sex crimes after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Athens Police got a complaint on February 16, that began an extensive investigation.

Investigators charged Payton Andrew Bolin, 20, with first-degree human trafficking, two counts of second-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree sodomy.

Athens Police arrested Bolin on March 14. Bolin was taken to the Limestone County Jail and booked with no bond.

