Open in App
Athens, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Man charged with human trafficking, sex crimes against a child

By Jess Grotjahn,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxsFu_0lKHrdDJ00

ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man has been charged with human trafficking and multiple sex crimes after an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child.

Athens Police got a complaint on February 16, that began an extensive investigation.

Florence man charged with child abuse after ‘bruises,’ ‘dried blood’ found on infant: report

Investigators charged Payton Andrew Bolin, 20, with first-degree human trafficking, two counts of second-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and two counts of second-degree sodomy.

Athens Police arrested Bolin on March 14. Bolin was taken to the Limestone County Jail and booked with no bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Athens, AL newsLocal Athens, AL
Athens High School JROTC student makes history
Athens, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Logan man gets stuck in ditch, charged with drug trafficking in Lawrence County
Logan, AL12 hours ago
Man arrested in connection with Muscle Shoals burglaries
Muscle Shoals, AL12 hours ago
Former Red Bay Police Officer indicted on sexual-related charges
Red Bay, AL2 days ago
Madison man arrested after kilos of cocaine sent through the mail, police say
Madison, AL2 days ago
Falkville man arrested in connection with burglary at historic home near Hartselle
Falkville, AL1 day ago
HPD identifies man arrested after car wrecks into house in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Authorities identify man killed in attempted car-theft
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office still searching for work release trustee
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Decatur Police on the scene after 18-wheeler wreck on Highway 20
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Police ask for help in finding stolen construction vehicle
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
ALEA: Huntsville woman killed in single-vehicle accident late Saturday
Huntsville, AL2 hours ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL3 days ago
Cullman County student wins Alabama Spelling Bee
Birmingham, AL3 hours ago
City of Huntsville hosts cleanup day, helps dispose of hazardous waste
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
Huntsville Utilities says power mostly restored after vehicle accident
Huntsville, AL19 hours ago
Lashay B’s Prom Dress Drive continues to help girls go to prom
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
UNA lights up Harrison fountain just in time for spring
Florence, AL2 days ago
Tuesday Morning closing 3 North Alabama stores, 250 nationwide
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Need a job? Florence City Schools hosts annual job fair
Florence, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Utilities warns of road closure on Sunday
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Muscle Shoals celebrating 100th anniversary with music festival
Muscle Shoals, AL1 day ago
More artists set to pay tribute to George Jones in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
FAA evaluation program underway at the Huntsville International Airport
Huntsville, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy