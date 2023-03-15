Open in App
Chicago, IL
WGN News

Feds: 6 people indicted in drug trafficking investigation after shipping meth from California to Chicago

By Andrew Smith,

3 days ago

CHICAGO — Five people from Chicago and one person from California have been indicted on federal charges after selling meth shipped from California to Chicago.

According to federal prosecutors, the group of people, five from Chicago and one from Sacramento, California, are all facing drug trafficking charges after more than 200 parcels of suspected meth were shipped to the group in Chicago.

The indictment was filed on Tuesday and alleges the shipments happened between February 2022 and February 2023.

Money was also shipped back to the person in California by private shipping companies, including FedEx and UPS.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, DEA, FBI, Chicago Police Department, Riverside Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

