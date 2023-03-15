Open in App
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Swinney: Woods 'ahead' of Bresee, Wilkins as freshmen

By Gavin Oliver,

3 days ago

There’s been plenty of buzz about Peter Woods early in spring practice.

Last week, when asked what stands out about the true freshman defensive lineman, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin simply replied, “What doesn’t?” Woods also drew high praise last week from defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, who said that the former five-star prospect possesses the tools to be “one of the best that’s ever come through Clemson” at his position.

Today, following Clemson’s scrimmage, head coach Dabo Swinney had more positive things to say about Woods when asked about him in comparison to former Tiger star defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Christian Wilkins as freshmen.

“I’d say he’s ahead of them. He’s ahead of them,” Swinney said. “Both of those guys played at really small schools, and Peter is one of the strongest kids on the team right now. But he played 7A football in Alabama. He played in five state championships in a row and won four of them in a row at Thompson High School. He’s just played at a really high level, and he’s just further along as a football player, but has all those things that you love about Bryan and Christian and all that. So, we’ll see.”

Swinney was also complimentary of the other two heralded midyear enrollee defensive tackles, Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green, who hail from Warner Robins (Ga.) High School and Rome (Ga.) High School, respectively.

“These are really good players that have been incredibly well coached coming from really good programs, competitive programs, and they have not been overwhelmed,” Swinney said. “So, it’s been encouraging to see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjVgD_0lKHplCh00

