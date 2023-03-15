Republicans blame regulators for Silicon Valley Bank collapse as Democrats call for investigation

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans Wednesday blamed regulators for failing to spot problems at Silicon Valley Bank before its collapse last week, as a slide in stocks underscored investor fears that other banks could be vulnerable in the aftermath of SVB.

President Joe Biden is walking the line between taking aggressive enough measures to contain the damage while still reassuring investors and savers that the rest of the banking system is safe.

Silicon Valley Bank, which had more than $200 billion in assets, collapsed last week and was taken over by federal regulators. New York-based Signature Bank, which had $110 billion in assets, also failed and was taken over by federal regulators.

Updates on new developments: Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank collapses explained

The Latest

Major stock indexes fell on worries SVB's failure could spread, with shares of Swiss lender Credit Suisse hit especially hard..



Republicans blamed regulators for not preventing the SVB failure, the second largest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Democrats called for an investigation of the meltdown.

GOP points fingers at regulators

Republicans pointed the finger at federal regulators at a Wednesday news conference.

Regulators were "asleep at the switch," said Republican whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

When asked whether senators are struggling to respond to SVB failing, Thune said: “I think that most of our members first and foremost want to have the question answered by the regulators.”

Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana pointed to what he called “reckless financial policies” of Senate Democrats and the Biden administration.Yes He blamed government spending and policies for high inflation rates, which he said hurt the banks and ushered in their ultimate failures.

“We need to return some fiscal sanity back to Washington," he said.

Senate Democrats call for investigation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Wednesday called for an investigation to “hold those responsible accountable.”

He also expressed hopes for bipartisan legislation – a tall order in the closely divided Senate.

"We need strong legislation and hopefully we can get something bipartisan done. That's what our goal is," Schumer said.

Some Democrats looked to a rollback of parts of Dodd-Frank by President Donald Trump's administration as a contributor to the bank collapse. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced legislation Tuesday that would repeal bank deregulations from under Trump.

DOJ begins inquiry

The Justice Department has begun a preliminary inquiry into the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The review is in its early stages, said the person who is not authorized to comment publicly, declining to elaborate on the scope of the inquiry.

Biden seeks to calm markets

Biden said Monday that he has "confidence" in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

He said taxpayers would not foot the bill for losses, since the money would instead come from fees banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.

"Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe," Biden said Monday. "Your deposits will be there when you need them."

Dig deeper

Political donations: Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank executives gave thousands to Democrats and Republicans

Graphics: Silicon Valley Bank collapse explained in graphics

Was Silicon Valley Bank too 'woke'?: Why Republicans blame collapse on 'diversity demands'

'It's a wake-up call': Advocacy groups, lawmakers highlight law they say led to SVB collapse

Largest since 2008: Silicon Valley Bank assets seized by FDIC in largest bank failure since Great Recession

Contributing: Francesca Chambers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Republicans blame regulators for Silicon Valley Bank collapse as Democrats call for investigation