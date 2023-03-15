Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

What we're learning about a wastewater spill into a canal of the Elizabeth River

By Danielle Saitta,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwYKE_0lKHpAjw00

Health officials and environmentalists are urging people to steer clear of a branch of the Elizabeth River in Chesapeake.

It's a warning that comes after a pipe was damaged by a tug boat, spewing wastewater into the river—2.5 million gallons to be exact, according to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.

Joe Rieger, the deputy director of Restoration for the Elizabeth River Project, says damage to a pipe in the water wasn't ideal, but it could have been a lot worse.

2.5M gallons of wastewater spills from damaged pipe into Elizabeth River canal

Rieger said last Friday, there was a vessel close to the locks, and a spud hit one of the service lines for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District. Crews from HRSD responded and redirected the wastewater away from that pipe.

Now, a repair has to be made to the 20-inch damaged pipe.

Health officials and Elizabeth River Project officials aren't recommending people don't swim, fish or recreate in or near the water for a couple of days.

For now, experts will be monitoring bacteria levels and keep the pipe shut down until a fix can be made.

"I've been told it's going to take significant time to fix this pipe. How long it is, I do not know that. They will be wanting to reroute the waste back to that site as soon as possible," says Rieger.

News 3 reached out to the Hampton Roads Sanitation District about this incident who told us that the pipe is part of their wastewater infrastructure, so they'll be the ones fixing it.

HRSD officials said the plan of action is to have their insurance company file a claim with the party responsible for striking the pipe and damaging it. In terms of cost, that price tag is still pending.

The Hampton Roads Sanitation District said there hasn't been a complete assessment of the damaged section and they can't provide an estimation at this time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chesapeake, VA newsLocal Chesapeake, VA
2.5M gallons of wastewater spills into canal at Great Bridge Lock following vessel anchor incident
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
41-mile trail on abandoned rail corridor would link 5 Hampton Roads cities
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Battery energy storage facility coming to Deep Creek. Here's how you can weigh in
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Flames engulf Virginia Beach home at the Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA6 hours ago
6 displaced following house fire on Midfield St. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA19 hours ago
Lithium battery causes house fire on Banning Rd. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Civilians invited to hiring events at naval installations across Hampton Roads
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Colley Pharmacy among several Ghent businesses hanging up 'closing' signs
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Suffolk Fire & Rescue recognized for international accreditation
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
James City County to offer CERT training in April
Williamsburg, VA2 days ago
House catches fire at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
City officials in Portsmouth want feedback on creating an Innovation District
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
Enviva’s Port of Chesapeake Receives the “Innovation in Recycling, Reusing, or Repurposing” Award by The Chesapeake Environmental Improvement Council
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
2 local real estate companies merge
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Bad luck: Norfolk parade goers mistakenly ticketed
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
HII celebrates 200 graduates from Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School
Hampton, VA16 hours ago
Navy boat lost during training exercise recovered after washing up on OBX beach
Rodanthe, NC2 days ago
10 On Your Side Success: Local auto shop steps in to help woman after trash truck wrecks car
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Cherry blossoms at Red Wing Park in VB nearing peak
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | March 17-19
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Vehicle drives through storefront of Elizabeth City pet grooming business
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
MacArthur Center expected to fall under new ownership, what this means for Downtown Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Top Stories: Friday, March 17
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Cars 'mistakenly ticketed' on Granby St. ahead of Saint Patrick's Day parade
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
'One Pill Can Kill' billboard unveiled in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Nearly 100 people in Norfolk have their heads shaved to support cancer research
Norfolk, VA22 hours ago
Oceanfront hotel rooms booking up fast as excitement builds for SITW
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Norfolk trash truck hits woman’s parked car; city won’t pay for repairs
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Marshalls opens store In Southern Shores
Southern Shores, NC2 days ago
‘It was horrible; I have never seen such disregard for life’: Witnesses recall moment when child was fatally struck in hit-and-run
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy