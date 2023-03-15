Open in App
Kern County, CA
See more from this location?
KERO 23 Bakersfield

California Living Museum to hold Spring Fling festival

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vRhDU_0lKHopb800

The California Living Museum (CALM) will hold its Spring Fling festival from Tues, April 4 to Sat, April 8.

The multi-day festival will feature activities, daily Keeper Chats, stuffed animal "veterinary checks," and rides on the Central Valley Children's Railroad. Unlimited trips on the railroad can be purchased for $2 per person. The railroad is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, CALM's veterinarian will be available for stuffed toy check-ups on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The festival will also have food from Hunsaker Brothers available for purchase. Guests are also allowed to bring their own food.

The Spring Fling will take place at CALM each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission for children ages 3 to 12 is $4. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
50 tiny homes under construction in Oildale, more could be on the way
Oildale, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Annual lowrider show gleams in downtown Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA18 hours ago
BEST EATS: Corned beef and cabbage at 24th Street Cafe
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Empowerment through public speaking: free workshops in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Pet of the Week: Garfield
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
‘Teaming Up Against Cancer’ raised money for local cancer patients’ treatment.
Bakersfield, CA15 hours ago
Honor Bus takes Kern County veterans to visit replica of Vietnam Wall
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Bakersfield Youth Rugby Organization looks to build community
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Kids Have Heart: Students raise nearly $40,000 for American Heart Association
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
ROBERT PRICE: The quiet geologist who became one of Tehachapi’s founding wine producers dies at 95
Tehachapi, CA15 hours ago
AVID students and LOTH team up to tackle food insecurity
Taft, CA1 day ago
Students to be honored during Ford Dream Builders program
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Kern County Animal Services offering free dogs to celebrate ‘St. Pittie’s Day’
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Animal activists work to help fix Kern’s dog crisis
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
Porterville residents return home to grab essentials after evacuations
Porterville, CA2 days ago
Tiger Taekwondo is producing World class martial artists
Wasco, CA1 hour ago
Bakersfield looks to deal with 'chronic nuisance properties'
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Water levels nearly double at Lake Isabella after back-to-back storms
Lake Isabella, CA3 days ago
Alta Sierra Resort possibly to remain closed for next 2 weeks
Wofford Heights, CA3 days ago
Happy Wednesday everyone! We have a small break in the rain with more to come well into next week
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Lane closures along Real Rd at Stockdale Hwy in Bakersfield next week
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
Delano, McFarland, Wasco residents brace for storm impact
Delano, CA4 days ago
Corcoran declares local emergency to prepare for snow runoff
Corcoran, CA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy