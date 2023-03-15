Open in App
Ashtabula County, OH
See more from this location?
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Ashtabula APL asks for community's help with donations after influx of animals

By Nadeen Abusada,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxVwT_0lKHon4u00

At the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, animal control is keeping them quite busy. They are asking for the community's donations and time after taking in an influx of animals.

“We got a tip that there was a large number of dogs at the house,” said David Britton Dog warden for Ashtabula County.

That home had more than four dozen dogs.

“We'll probably be looking at start to finish and somewhere in the range of 52 to 57 dogs,” said Mary Glauser, the executive director of the Ashtabula APL.

Animals that are brought income from all sorts of situations, hoarding, abandonment or simply not enough time.

“There are obviously horrible situations that do require intervention and, and punitive charges, but most people have really good intentions and get in over their head,” said Glauser.

When dogs are rescued and brought into the APL, they are given medical care, shelter and hopefully adoption.

“Everyone that came in has already been vaccinated and vetted. They could go into general population but there’s not enough space,” said Glauser.

With an influx of those furry babies, at APL space has become an issue.

“I'm currently in the shelter we probably have about 60,” Glauser continued. “Our ideal census is at least around 40 for me, I make sure everyone has an indoor field space and outdoor space.”

That's just added to the inflated costs of food and medical services.

“The cost for our medical and intake has skyrocketed about you know, 30% per animal,” Glauser continued. “That definitely financially can put a big strain on our system.”

To manage all the animals, the APL is leaning on others shelters in the area for assistance.

“We pulled from someone last week when they had overcrowding or a hoarding situation and now Rescue Village is here helping us,” said Glauser.

Additionally, the shelter is looking to the community for any donations including animal food.

“We're always looking for great fosters to give an experience outside of the shelter and volunteers. These guys all need a bag, nail trims and some TLC,” said Glauser.

If you want to adopt an animal, help by volunteering or donating, more information if available right here .

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Allison Rose Foundation offers free EpiPens and trainings for food allergies
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Spring Discovery Days returns to Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Cleveland Food Bank, Salvation Army hosting monthly produce giveaways
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Shenango Valley Animal Shelter moving to new location
Hermitage, PA1 day ago
‘They don’t care’; Cleveland woman wants city to pay for flooded basement caused by water department
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rocks is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Some Cleveland lease-to-own homeowners battle with the city to keep their homes
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Sheriff: Geauga County woman missing after leaving home
Thompson Township, OH1 day ago
Northeast Ohio’s ‘Vaccine Queen’ is back, organizing drive-through signature event Saturday for abortion-rights amendment
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Rehabilitation project planned for Hinckley Dam in Medina County
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
LIVE UPDATES | Lake effect snow impacts portions of Northeast Ohio
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank launches initiative to address food insecurity
Akron, OH2 days ago
Emergency preparedness: First-aid kits to be distributed in the Valley
Niles, OH3 days ago
Phantom Fireworks giving sandwiches to local police, firefighters
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Women-owned cleaning company in Mahoning Valley opens new office
Poland, OH1 day ago
Slyman's prepped to dish out thousands of corned beef sandwiches
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Lucky family wins new car at local charity event
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Mild winter in Northeast Ohio has had major impact on snow plow drivers
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Cleveland City Council mourns the loss of former Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Rising eviction rates prompt action to protect vulnerable tenants in Ohio
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
These Places in the Cleveland Area Make Great Breakfast
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Vintage Photos of the Heyday of Shopping Malls in Cleveland, Including Parmatown, Westgate, Severance Center, Richmond and Euclid Square
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Two men in stolen car shot, injured at Hummel & West 130th in Brook Park
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Hermitage animal shelter, Sharon improvements included in $2.1M state grants
Hermitage, PA2 days ago
Multiple departments fight ‘suspicious’ fire in Campbell
Campbell, OH18 hours ago
Euclid woman sues L’Oréal, claims they caused her uterine cancer
Euclid, OH3 days ago
We are on the hunt for the best cassata cake in Greater Cleveland; tell us which bakery you believe has the best
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Death of Moreland Hills Mayor Fritz ‘shocks’ area mayors
Moreland Hills, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy