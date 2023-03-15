Open in App
Palm Beach County, FL
See more from this location?
WPTV West Palm Beach

Parents should plan ahead for summer camp, expert says

By Shannon Cake,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWr36_0lKHomCB00

It’s that time of year, where parents are starting to think about summer camps. According to experts in Palm Beach County, it’s not too soon to start planning for the summer months.

WPTV’s Shannon Cake caught up with Ashley Morse, editor in chief of Macaroni KID Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter edition , on Wednesday and she said it is time to get planning.

Macaroni KID is popular online parenting publication that recommends kid friendly events from Tequesta, to Wellington, to Lake Worth, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter.

Morse told WPTV that with the swelling South Florida population, camps are booking up faster than usual.

“It’s crunch time. We are two months out from summer at this point," Morse said. "Anything that you think your children might be interested in, now is the time.”

Below are some things to consider when choosing a camp:

Proper certification and insurance

Background check for camp counselors

Camper to counselor ratio

How many eyes are on your child swimming?

The Macaroni KID Children's Festival and Camp Expo takes place April 2 from noon to 4 p.m. in Downtown Abacoa.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Palm Beach County, FL newsLocal Palm Beach County, FL
More antisemitic materials distributed in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach, FL3 hours ago
Promtique event helping Palm Beach County students prepare for prom
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
Palm Beach Gardens principal under investigation, according to school district
Palm Beach Gardens, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family displaced following fire in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens, FL19 hours ago
In Fort Lauderdale, Vegans More Important Than Handicapped, Elderly, Infirm
Fort Lauderdale, FL19 hours ago
New study would transform State Road 7 corridor in Royal Palm Beach
Royal Palm Beach, FL2 days ago
Scam alert in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL23 hours ago
Stuart surfer 'having nightmares' after being bitten by shark
Stuart, FL1 day ago
VITAS® Healthcare Expands Quality End-of-Life Care at Broward Health Coral Springs
Coral Springs, FL1 day ago
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter
Jupiter, FL21 hours ago
Mizner Park Mall in Boca Raton, FL: Paradise for Art, Shopping, and Dining Enthusiasts
Boca Raton, FL10 hours ago
Couple posed as golfers, broke into cars at country clubs: Sheriff
Jupiter, FL2 days ago
Highway shooting in Lake Worth, suspect still at large
Lake Worth, FL18 hours ago
Loaded gun found at Palm Beach Gardens HS; student arrested
Palm Beach Gardens, FL2 days ago
Driver hospitalized after road-rage shooting on turnpike
Boca Raton, FL19 hours ago
Person found shot along Florida's Turnpike west of Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Contractor strikes main wastewater line west of Lake Worth Beach
Lake Worth, FL1 day ago
Riviera Beach receives $90,000 grant to help residents sort through heirs' property issues
Riviera Beach, FL2 days ago
Man Shot On Florida Turnpike In Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
Palm Beach County, Boca Raton give up fight over conversion therapy ban
Boca Raton, FL3 days ago
Video: Angry encounter sparks investigation into principal of Lake Worth Middle School
Lake Worth, FL2 days ago
Lawns turning brown as lack of rain continues
West Palm Beach, FL5 days ago
Ta-boo faces eviction, but owner intends to fight it
Palm Beach, FL1 day ago
Hog Technologies owner vows to rebuild after fire causes up to $30M in damage
Stuart, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy