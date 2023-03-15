Open in App
Milwaukee, WI
Fans send off Marquette men's and women's basketball teams

By Bruce Harrison,

3 days ago
Fans gathered outside the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday to send off the Marquette men's and women's basketball teams ahead of the NCAA tournament opening round.

"They really brought it this year and I'm just excited to be here and see all the players walk down into the bus," said Claire Hultgren, who was there with her mother and siblings.

Hultgren's brother, Thomas, said he's predicting a deep, deep tournament run for the men.

"I love how Marquette played this year. They're going to be the national champs. 100 percent," he said.

Fans send off Marquette teams

The men's team plays on Friday against Vermont in Columbus, Ohio. The women's team opens play Friday as well against South Florida in Colombia, South Carolina.

After interviews with both team's coaches and players, they boarded buses while the pep band played and fans cheered.

"I was around in the Al [McGuire] days. So, '77, I went to the parade. I went to the airport that night and I used to go to the games myself at the old arena," said Kal Loewus, a lifelong fan.

Marquette student Justice Osondu has been following the women's team all season. He plans to organize a watch party on Friday with friends at his dorm.

"I came out here just to support our fellow sisters at the school," said Osundu. "We know they're going to do some big things. You see they're shooting better at the three-point line. And just seeing them be able to mesh together after a lot of seniors leaving last year has been amazing to see."

The athletes won't be traveling alone. Pep bands and squads of cheerleaders will be traveling with each team, hopefully well beyond the first round.

