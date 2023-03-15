Open in App
Lynn Haven, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Mosley baseball coach receives one-year suspension

By Sam Granville,

3 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley first-year head baseball coach, Bobby Howard has been suspended by the FHSAA for 12 months for violating the state’s pitch count policy.

Mosley Athletic Director, Doug Lee released a statement Wednesday afternoon detailing the ‘self-reported’ violation. (See full release below.)

Mosley hires Hall of Fame baseball coach

(Note: Since the original release below, A.D. Lee informed News 13 that Coach Howard will be self-reporting a “second violation” that occurred over the same weekend regarding the pitch count policy.)

Bobby-Howard-Suspension-Press-Release Download

Lee said they will await the result of Mosley’s appeal to the FHSAA’s punishment before they determine Coach Howard’s future with the program.

Mosley assistant head coach, Matt Aldrich has been named the interim head baseball coach.

