Paul McCartney and Wife Nancy Shevell Pack on PDA During St. Barts Trip: Vacation Photos

Splashing around! Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, enjoyed a beach day during a lovely vacation to St. Barts on March 12. The longtime couple packed on the PDA while going for a swim in paradise.

Paul, 80, and Nancy, 63, put their love on full display, kissing and getting close after diving into the water. The Beatles hitmaker paired a black swim top with blue swim shorts during the outing. The businesswoman opted for simple black swimsuit bottoms and a long-sleeve top. She accessorized the look with a teal beaded necklace and matching earrings.

During their trip, Paul and Nancy stayed at the five-star Eden Rock Hotel, a luxury resort with several beachfront pools and an unbeatable view. St. Barts has long been a popular vacation destination for the Grammy winner and the entrepreneur, who wed in 2011.

One year ago, the lovebirds traveled to the Caribbean island for a getaway with some of their friends ahead of Paul’s 80th birthday. The “Maybe I’m Amazed” singer has been looking better than ever since reaching the milestone in June 2022. When it comes to aging in Hollywood, Paul has an optimistic outlook.

“Hey, I can’t believe I’m a grandparent!” he said during a December 2021 interview with SiriusXM. “I mean, I’m 25 years old actually, I just look older and I think my birth certificate was falsified.”

When asked about the thing that gives his life meaning, the “Every Night” crooner had the sweetest response.

“Family. I have eight grandchildren, a fantastic wife, lovely kids and I think that is definitely the focus,” he gushed.

During his marriage to late wife Linda McCartney, Paul welcomed three children, Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney and James McCartney. He also adopted Linda’s daughter Heather McCartney from her first marriage to Joseph Melville See Jr. The photographer died in 1998 at age 56 after battling breast cancer.

Paul became a dad of five in 2003 when he welcomed his youngest daughter, Beatrice McCartney, with his second wife, Heather Mills. After their 2008 divorce, he moved on with Nancy, who had been married once before. The Shevell Group vice president is a mom to son Arlen Blakeman, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Bruce Blakeman.

Now, with their big, blended family, Paul and Nancy love traveling and spending quality time together.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Paul and Nancy’s vacation in St. Barts.