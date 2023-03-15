Riley Green & Luke Combs Are Teaming Up For Reimagined Version Of “Different ‘Round Here”

When it comes to mainstream country music, what are some of the first names that come to mind?

For many, Luke Combs and Riley Green make the list.

I’ll admit, it’s been quite awhile since Riley dropped his debut album, Different ‘Round Here in 2019. That’s not to say he hasn’t released music, because he dropped a live album, his Behind The Bar EP, a handful of singles, and a few other EPs since, but fans are hungry for that next studio album.

However, it appears our wait for new music from Green is finally over… maybe.

Back in 2019, the Alabama native had us all reminiscing about good ol’ small town livin’ with his hit, “Different ‘Round Here,” which was the title track to his debut studio album.

Now, it appears he’s bringing the song back, but this time, it’s a new reimagined version of it… not to mention, Luke Combs is collaborating with him.

Green made the announcement at the Big Machine Label Group showcase at the annual Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Luncheon today, and also noted that the rendition of the song is slated to drop on May 11th.

Although it isn’t brand new music, you have to love a good ol’ collaboration between two of mainstream country music’s favorite names.

But as we wait, sit back and enjoy the original version of the song: