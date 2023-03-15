Open in App
Ghostwire Tokyo is coming to Xbox Game Pass with a new roguelite mode

By Josh Broadwell,

3 days ago
Ghostwire Tokyo, the PS5 exclusive from Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks, is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S and with a new update too. Xbox and Tango announced the horror game’s port with a new trailer and blog post outlining what to expect from the Spider’s Thread update when it launches on April 12, 2023.

Ghostwire Tokyo will land on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on the same day, and the Spider’s Thread update will launch for PS5 and PC players on other platforms too.

The gist of Ghostwire is this. One day in Tokyo, everyone dies except you. An unknown force rips their souls ripped from their bodies, and a mysterious fog heralds the arrival of an army of spirits and demons called Visitors who are intent on tracking down any other humans left alive. That’s bad news for you, but the good news is a wandering ghost hunter whose life mission was hunting these fiends down fuses himself to your soul and gives you a fighting chance.

The Spider’s Thread update adds new story cutscenes and quality-of-life-improvements, alongside a brand-new area to explore: the abandoned middle school, whose creepy corridors are home to all manner of deadly Visitors. It also adds a new roguelite mode, though Tango was coy about specifics. Some manner of combat challenge, perhaps, where you piece together skill loadouts and lose it all thanks to one wrong move?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

