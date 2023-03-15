Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Young Portland golfer playing at Augusta

By Andy PedersonSamaria Terry,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SFTs_0lKHenIA00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Getting to play in a golfing competition at Augusta is hard enough.

It’s even harder if you’re nine years old, and double tough when you’re dealing with a genetic disorder that severely limits what you can eat.

However, Portland’s Knox Mason isn’t letting that get in the way and is already on the way to some of his life goals.

“Augusta is one of them, and he hopes to make it to the PGA tour one day, and he’d love to meet his favorite golfer, Colin Morikawa,” Knox’s mother Rhonda Mason said.

“He’s really good at hitting irons, and I like TaylorMade; I like his haircut,” Knox said of Morikawa.

Next month, Knox will join 80 other boys and girls, ages seven to 15, in the drive, chip, and putt competition in Augusta, Georgia, designed to inspire the next generation of golfers.

As an elementary school student, Knox can drive the ball about 200 yards, but there is one challenge his body has been deadling with since he was a baby – phenylketonuria, or PKU.

“He was the only kid in the state of Tennessee born in 2013 that had it so every piece of food that’s ever been placed in his mouth had to be measured and weighed to a certain amount and intake that he can have in each day,” Knox’s father Chris Mason said.

“Vanderbilt’s been taking care of him since birth with blood draws, food records, dietician aid, doctors. One out of 70,000 kids get those rare genetic disorders,” Rhonda added.

Another challenge Knox faced – the final putt to get into the drive, chip and putt competition.

“Gusto was in Quail Hollow, North Carolina, where the PGA tour plays and Knox sank a 30-foot putt in the pouring rain to be able to get into the Masters, and his actual video was on the Golf Channel, so that was a really cool thing,” Chris said.

You’ll be able to watch Knox and his next really cool thing when the Drive, Chip, And Putt competition takes place Sunday, April 2 on the eve of the Masters tournament, airing live on the Golf Channel.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tennessee beats up Duke, wins 65-52 to advance to Sweet 16
Knoxville, TN12 hours ago
How far does $100,000 salary go in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Lawrence, Vanderbilt take down Michigan in NIT 66-65
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Bristol Motorsports Giant to Bring NASCAR Back to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Lady Vols rout March Madness newcomer Saint Louis 95-50
Knoxville, TN12 hours ago
Tony Vitello Talks Vols’ Blowout Loss to Open SEC Play
Columbia, MO1 day ago
NCAA Tournament Predictions: Tennessee vs. Duke
Durham, NC1 day ago
Sports betting booms in Tennessee, raising concerns about gambling addiction
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Remarkable Women: DeAvion Trotter
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Fair board narrowly approves NASCAR proposal
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Musicians Come Out Singing And Swinging Against New TN Laws
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Matchbox Twenty bringing ‘Slow Dream Tour’ to Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Beaman Automotive leaving Broadway for South Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
This Huge Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Hozier stopping at Ascend Amphitheater in October for new tour
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Road debris costs Tennesseans dollars and sometimes lives
Spring Hill, TN2 days ago
‘Private jet on wheels’: Luxury bus service to expand routes from Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
10 Brunch Spots in Franklin, Brentwood & Williamson County, Tennessee
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Ascension Saint Thomas welcomes new Murfreesboro hospital
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Toddler who nearly drowned at Nashville hotel pool out of ICU
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Pet sitter & 3 others charged with animal cruelty
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
‘Person of interest’ in custody in connection with Murfreesboro homicide
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Man: Kenneth Harrison
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Why Nashville had three large water main breaks in three days
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Report Finds Which Tennessee City Has The Worst Traffic In The State
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Hendersonville Library Director fired after threats, allegations in national media relating to Christian actor’s story hour
Hendersonville, TN3 days ago
Sinatra Bar & Lounge Nashville Announce Grand Opening Date
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Costco submits plans to build store in Mt. Juliet
Mount Juliet, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy