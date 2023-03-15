1 seriously injured after van, tractor-trailer collide on I-77 northbound, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously injured after an I-77 crash in Huntersville Wednesday, according to Medic.

Huntersville Fire reported the incident around 5:25 p.m., and it happened on I-77 northbound before Hambright Road.

Crash (Courtesy: NCDOT)

Officials say a van hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, and paramedics rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries; delays are expected.

Firefighters described the situation as a ‘serious crash’ and explained several fire apparatus were on the scene for extrication.

The public is urged to seek an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates .

