1 seriously injured after van, tractor-trailer collide on I-77 northbound, officials say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously injured after an I-77 crash in Huntersville Wednesday, according to Medic.
Huntersville Fire reported the incident around 5:25 p.m., and it happened on I-77 northbound before Hambright Road.
Officials say a van hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, and paramedics rushed one person to the hospital with serious injuries; delays are expected.
Firefighters described the situation as a ‘serious crash’ and explained several fire apparatus were on the scene for extrication. 🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map
The public is urged to seek an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
