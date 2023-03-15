Open in App
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff,

3 days ago
The 2023 World Baseball Classic has already delivered its fair share of exciting moments, but Wednesday’s matchup between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic promises to be one of the best games of the tournament so far. Both teams are considered powerhouses in the world of baseball, and with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

This will be a great game between these two squads, here is everything you need to know to watch or stream the action tonight.

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

  • When: Wednesday, March 15
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS2, FOX Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

WBC Odds and Betting Lines

WBC odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Puerto Rico (+240) vs. Dominican Republic (-300)

O/U: 10

Want some action on the World Baseball Classic? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

