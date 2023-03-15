Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

‘I think it’s interesting and cool’: VCU student reacts to gunfire detection technology

By Nicole Dantzler,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFCwO_0lKHeLlw00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police Department has expanded their new gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter.

The system went live Wednesday on the university’s medical campus, as well as capitol square and some state-owned buildings nearby. The department installed the system around VCU’s Monroe Park Campus at the end of last year.

ShotSpotter uses acoustic sensors to pick up on the sound of gunshots and delivers a real-time report, which is reviewed by a team before it’s sent to the police department. Officers are then dispatched to the location to respond.

How to watch VCU vs. Saint Mary’s on TV or in person

Jadyn Lalonde, a first year VCU student, said the system sounds promising.

“I think, if it can get rid of the buffer time for police to be able to get there quickly, then that would be a good thing,” Loland said.

VCU Police said ShotSpotter alerted them to gunfire on West Cary Street in early March. They found evidence at the scene which confirmed it was a shooting.

“I feel pretty safe at VCU,” Lolande said. “Certain areas on campus can be a little weird at night.”

Some people have pushed back on the sound surveillance system saying while crime is a problem, gun detection technology isn’t the solution to it.

Their concerns are about privacy and how effective this tool will be, adding the technology could strain police resources.

VCU Police said ShotSpotter costs about $150,000 dollars for a three-year contract.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
Gunshot detection technology use expands in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
First-ever Teen Summit in Richmond is salve for students: 'I hope this spreads'
Richmond, VA16 hours ago
Vigil held for fatally shot 21-year-old
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Reckless' in Richmond: Dirt bikers rode past the wrong person
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Neighbors 'grateful' for 'exciting' change after Problem Solvers report
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Chesterfield police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike
Chesterfield, VA15 hours ago
Man dead after shooting on Walmsley Boulevard
Richmond, VA17 hours ago
Annual traffic-related deaths double in Richmond for 2022
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond man sentenced to three years in prison for owning, selling ‘Glock switches’
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Richmond settles two more police misconduct cases linked to 2020 protests
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Police ticket more speeders during road safety campaign
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar owner Brandi Battle-Brown to open a new Richmond restaurant
Richmond, VA2 days ago
6 hurt after head-on crash involving tanker truck in Richmond roundabout
Richmond, VA18 hours ago
Tracy Sears plays conductor at Jazz4Justice in Richmond
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond city attorney retires after DWI charge
Richmond, VA2 days ago
DC man arrested for killing security guard outside Temple Hills skating rink
Washington, DC2 days ago
Former Central State employees charged with 2nd-degree murder of Irvo Otieno
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Six people injured in head-on tractor trailer crash at Maury roundabout
Richmond, VA19 hours ago
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on Belvidere St in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Richmond upsets number UVA in double overtime
Richmond, VA22 hours ago
Body found after shed fire in south Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
How to watch VCU vs. Saint Mary’s on TV or in person
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Two killed in crash in Stafford County
Fredericksburg, VA22 hours ago
Man hospitalized after shooting in Northside Richmond
Richmond, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy