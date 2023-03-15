Open in App
Nelliston, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pedestrian killed after accident involving Amtrak train

By Courtney Ward,

3 days ago

NELLISTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A person has died after an accident involving an Amtrak train, police said. The incident took place just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the village of Nelliston.

Police said the train was halted for several hours due to the accident, and the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

Neither a cause for the accident nor the pedestrian’s identity has been released at this time.

