Pedestrian killed after accident involving Amtrak train

NELLISTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A person has died after an accident involving an Amtrak train, police said. The incident took place just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the village of Nelliston.
Police said the train was halted for several hours due to the accident, and the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.
Police said the train was halted for several hours due to the accident, and the pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

Neither a cause for the accident nor the pedestrian's identity has been released at this time.
