Hattiesburg, MS
WJTV 12

Four Mississippians sentenced in separate criminal cases

By Malaysia McCoy,

3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced four men were sentenced in separate criminal cases.

On March 8, 2023, prosecutors said Edward Anthony Rahaim, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 12 of those years to serve and the remaining eight years suspended for one count of aggravated assault domestic violence. Rahaim was also sentenced to six months for simple assault domestic violence, to run concurrent to this sentence.

On March 9, 2023, prosecutors said Michael Jerome Murphy, of Courtland, was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the MDOC, with eight years to serve, five years supervised probation, and 27 years non-reporting probation for one count of possession of child exploitation material.

On March 10, 2023, prosecutors said David Hammond, of Petal, was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the MDOC, with six years to serve and five years of post-release supervision by MDOC for a single count of child exploitation. Hammond will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from incarceration.

On March 10, 2023, prosecutors said Justin Lance Ducre, of Carriere, was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the MDOC with eight years to serve day-for-day followed by five years of supervised post-release supervision by MDOC, for one count of child exploitation. Ducre will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from incarceration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

