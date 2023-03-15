Open in App
Bucks County, PA
See more from this location?
KYW News Radio

Bucks County seeks damages from social media companies, accusing them of targeting kids

By Jim Melwert,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMoLz_0lKHYN6c00

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Bucks County officials are suing five social media platforms, accusing them of exploiting addictive behaviors intentionally to get kids hooked on their apps and creating a mental health epidemic.

The suit, filed in California, names Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok.

County Solicitor Joe Khan says the suit focuses on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Snapchat , and YouTube , laying out in a 109-page complaint why the companies should pay damages for targeting children and teens and causing significant mental health issues.

“What the lawsuit alleges is that the algorithms that these companies have been using are not accidentally getting kids addicted, they're purposely getting children addicted to use the product,” Khan said, “and they're doing that in very insidious ways.”

Khan says that strategy is not a bug, it’s a feature, and it’s central to the companies’ business models.

Bucks County v. TikTok, et al. by Kristina Koppeser on Scribd

Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub said the defendants have misled the public to disastrous effect.

“The defendants have expressly spoken falsely in the public domain about the positive effects of their platforms on youth users — even though we know and we see every day, that that is not the case,” Weintraub said.

The complaint cites numerous statistics, including a 60% increase nationwide, from 2007 to 2019, of adolescents reporting a major depressive episode.

Bucks County Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo says parents are responsible for what their children consume online, but he says platforms like Snapchat purposely make it difficult if not impossible for parents to exercise that control.

“They have taken steps to delete the communications before parents can even look at it. Now, why are they doing that? Because they know they’d get in trouble if they didn't.”

Bucks officials say they believe they’re the first county government to pursue such a case. Commissioner Bob Harvie says the lawsuit is similar to others filed against tobacco and opioid manufacturers.

“We have a right to demand that they'd be better. We have a right to know that us using them isn't contributing to the mental health problems,” Harvie said.

KYW Newsradio reached out to the companies named in the suit. A Google spokesman said YouTube provides parents with the ability to set reminders, limit screen time and block specific types of content on supervised devices. Snapchat and Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, have not responded.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Lost $2,000 in Facebook Marketplace Scam, Police Say
Upper Black Eddy, PA1 day ago
Man allegedly scams elderly couple of almost $10,000
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Doylestown Organization to Sell Paintings by Local Artists for Upcoming Auction
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Serial straw gun purchaser found guilty in Bucks
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Suspected Philly Robber Found Armed In Bucks County, Cops Claim
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Five Popular New Stores Are Coming to Pennsylvania for the First Time at the Iconic King of Prussia Mall
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Pa. apartment blaze displaces multiple families: reports
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Empowering girls of color to disrupt intergenerational poverty
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Missing teen found dead in Pennsylvania lake
Doylestown, PA21 hours ago
Doylestown library branch receives substantial grant
Doylestown, PA1 day ago
Bucks County Teen Dies in Boating Accident
Doylestown, PA5 hours ago
Jake’s Tree Service, a leading provider of tree care in Philadelphia suburbs, has seen an astonishing revenue increase of 1300% since 2017
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
With Zoo-a-thon, animal lovers can help make sure that life at the Philadelphia Zoo is time well spent
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philabundance to distribute free meals for Ramadan
Philadelphia, PA21 hours ago
Wondering What These Devices Floating in a Doylestown Lake Are? Read to Learn More
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mother of children that were living in deplorable conditions in Bethlehem sentenced to up to 2 years in prison
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
Richemond notes progress of diversity, equity and inclusion in Montgomery County
Norristown, PA1 day ago
NJ man sentenced for torching cop car in Center City during 2020 civil unrest
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Doylestown Teenager Dies in Overnight Boating Accident in the Poconos
Doylestown, PA14 hours ago
Eat, Sip, Shop: Popular baker, coffee roaster planning new Lehigh County sweet spot
Coopersburg, PA1 day ago
Shooting in Pa. leaves 2 teens injured, 1 in critical condition: reports
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Family members of victims killed in 2022 Fairmount fire file lawsuit against PHA
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Exploring the Stoogeum: The Three Stooges Museum Near Philly
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy