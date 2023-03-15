Open in App
Panama City Beach, FL
See more from this location?
WMBB

Remarkable Women: Jessica Bruhmuller spearheads Holiday Helpers Program

By Kelsey Peck,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwxHx_0lKHWBjA00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) – Jessica Bruhmuller is the Administrative Assistant to the Criminal Investigations Unit for the Panama City Beach Police Department and oversees the department’s Reserve Unit.

Her office may be small, but her list of duties is not.

“I go over reports that need to go to investigations, handle bunch of things with the State Attorney’s office,” said Jessica Bruhmuller. “I’m the liaison there as far as with them getting the report from here to them.”

Her list of duties gets a little longer during the holiday season. Bruhmuller spearheads the department’s Holiday Helpers program.

“Every year, it’s usually anywhere from 150-200 families and over 300 kids.”

Remarkable Women of the Panhandle 2023

Holiday Helpers provides gifts along with a ham and sides at Christmas and a turkey dinner with all the fixings at Thanksgiving.

“I know a lot of kids have to go without and so it’s nice to do our part to make sure that they don’t have to go without.”

Bruhmuller took on the program 20 years ago, around the same time she started at the police department.

“I kind of got thrown into the mix, I guess, and took over the program.”

She coordinates the pick-up and deliveries for the families who need it, all while keeping up with her daily duties as well.

From October to the end of December, Bruhmuller takes phones calls from parents who need a little extra help. The most challenging part is then organizing it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxgO1_0lKHWBjA00

“Those other duties they don’t stop,” said Bruhmuller. “So, yeah, during that time, I’m super busy.”

While it can be overwhelming, even emotional at times, Bruhmuller said it’s extremely rewarding. “There’s usually like one family every year that kind of you know really touches your heart and makes you like [think] ‘Oh you know, man, I’m so glad we do this”’.

Chief J.R. Talamantez knows what Bruhmuller brings to the table. They’ve worked together since she started. Her office is right across the hall from his. He said Jessica is an amazing public servant.

“From the amount she contributes to the community, to the police department, to how great of a mother she is; she’s married to a police officer here, a true law enforcement family,” said Talamantez. “I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Talamantez said without her, the Holiday Helpers program wouldn’t be able to help as many families each year.

Remarkable Women 2023: Terri Mattson finds purpose saving puppies

“All of that on top of her normal duties as well, so all the time and effort she puts into it is just amazing and we wouldn’t be able to help all of those kids without her,” said Talamantez.

Bruhmuller said she’s surrounded by great people at work and refuses to take all the credit.

“If it wasn’t for my coworkers and like Lori and Brenda and stuff like that, there’s no way we could do it. There’s absolutely no way,” said Bruhmuller. “She says I’m remarkable, no, I couldn’t do it without those guys.”

The department is always collecting non-perishable food items for its Holiday Helpers program. You can donate items year-round to the department located at 17115 Panama City Beach Parkway. If you need any more information, you can contact Jessica directly at the department by calling (850) 233-5000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Panama City Beach, FL newsLocal Panama City Beach, FL
Officials prepare for busy spring break weekend
Panama City Beach, FL14 hours ago
Bay Co. businesses expect heavy crowds for St. Patrick’s Day
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Spring breakers give Seaside shops a major boost
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Clarksville community cleans cars for a cause
Clarksville, FL14 hours ago
St. Andrew Bay Quilters’ Guild hosts 46th annual Quilt Show
Lynn Haven, FL2 days ago
New bakery opens in downtown Panama City
Panama City, FL14 hours ago
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Paisley
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Test your luck in Downtown Panama City this St. Paddy’s Day
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Downtown Fort Walton Beach gears up for 5th Annual International Festival
Fort Walton Beach, FL2 days ago
Fort Walton Beach teens transform trashcans into artwork to eliminate town graffiti
Fort Walton Beach, FL3 days ago
Apple TV+ star coming to PCB
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Snacks to help with digestion
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Oakland Terrace tennis courts reopening soon
Panama City, FL2 days ago
Alabama college students walk to Panama City Beach for good cause
Panama City Beach, FL3 days ago
Up in Smoke: Is Cannabis harming Panama City kids with asthma?
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Panama City program using the video game ‘Minecraft’ as teaching tool
Panama City, FL3 days ago
Keeping history alive one dive at a time
Panama City Beach, FL4 days ago
Artificial reefs built by students on display in Panama City Beach
Panama City Beach, FL2 days ago
HCSO says Alabama football player had drugs, weapon and cash in car
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Deadline approaching to register to vote in municipal election
Lynn Haven, FL2 days ago
Okaloosa County purchases the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds for $4 million
Fort Walton Beach, FL1 day ago
Jackson Co. commissioners debate whether or not to sell wastewater system to city
Marianna, FL1 day ago
With spring break in full swing, Okaloosa County says arrests are slightly below last year
Destin, FL2 days ago
Destin mayor proposes installation of red light cameras
Destin, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy