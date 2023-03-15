AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door returns as centerpiece of Canadian tour

The Forbidden Door will swing open again in 2023, but this time, it will lead to Canada.

AEW announced today that its popular Forbidden Door pay-per-view held in conjunction with NJPW will take place Sunday, June 25, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. That event will serve as the centerpiece of a larger Canadian tour by AEW that includes Dynamite/Rampage tapings in Hamilton and Edmonton, a swing through Saskatchewan for Dynamite in Saskatoon and Rampage in Regina, and an AEW House Rules live event at the Saddledome in Calgary.

The first AEW shows in Canada were held in Toronto in

“Canada has a rich wrestling heritage, and our debut in Toronto last year served as a special moment in our incredible relationship with fans throughout the country,” AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan said in a press release. “Now, we’re not only entering new markets but also paying homage to the history of Canadian wrestling with unique moments like AEW House Rules taking place from the iconic Calgary Stampede. This summer is shaping up to be massive with the return of Forbidden Door, and

now Canadian fans in six separate markets will get the chance to witness what AEW has to offer up close and personal.”

Last year’s inaugural Forbidden Door took place in a market AEW has visited often, as more than 16,000 fans headed to Chicago’s United Center. The well-received card featured AEW and NJPW talent in every match but one (an AEW Women’s Championship bout) and was headlined by Jon Moxley defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in a showdown Moxley had long called a dream match.

AEW’s late summer pay-per-view, All Out, typically takes place in Hoffman Estates right outside Chicago, which may have contributed to the desire for Forbidden Door to be held elsewhere. It will be the first ever AEW PPV at a venue outside the U.S.

Tickets for Forbidden Door and all of the Canadian tour stops go on sale Friday, March 24 at AEWTix.com .