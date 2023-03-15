Open in App
Washington, DC
The Associated Press

AP source: Commanders signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

3 days ago
Jacoby Brissett has agreed to terms with the Washington Commanders on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the contract.

Brissett becomes the experienced veteran quarterback the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season with Cleveland Browns, starting 11 games for them while Deshaun Watson served his suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Now 30, Brissett has played 76 and started 48 NFL games for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Browns since entering the league in 2016. He fills a void created by the release of Carson Wentz and the departure of Taylor Heinicke, who got a two-year contract worth up to $20 million from the Atlanta Falcons.

Howell, a 2022 fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, goes into spring workouts as the No. 1 QB after winning his pro debut in Washington’s season finale.

The Commanders also continued to piece together their offensive line.

Another person with knowledge of the deal said they agreed to terms with Tyler Larson on a one-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that deal also had not been announced.

Larsen started in eight and appeared in nine games last season for Washington, which rotated through four different starting centers because of injuries. Chase Roullier, a 16-game starter in the middle in 2020, has been limited to 10 games since, and his future is uncertain despite two years left on his contract.

Bringing back Larsen comes on the heels of agreeing to three-year contracts with offensive linemen Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates. The team fired offensive line coach John Matsko on Wednesday, the latest shakeup since offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy joined Ron Rivera’s staff.

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

