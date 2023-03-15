Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party
By Samjah Iman,
4 days ago
Beyonce was a dream in a sheer, astonishing custom dress by Galia Lahav at her Oscars Gold Party.
The Queen was stylishly queening at her Oscars after-party, and we are not surprised. She floated around in a see-through, crystal-encrusted dress that melted onto her flawless skin. The bespoke gown featured power shoulders, long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a high split that revealed Beyoncé’s toned thigh. A long train added elegance and flair to the entire ensemble.
The “Alien Superstar” singer accented her look with opulent diamond drop earrings, rings, and white ankle-strap sandals. The megastar wore her hair in long, wavy curls with a part in the middle. Her soft glam makeup complemented her mystical look perfectly.
