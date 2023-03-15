Open in App
Beavercreek, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Beavercreek awarded over $8 million for improvement of roadways, transportation infrastructure

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oziDa_0lKGyT1B00

The City of Beavercreek was awarded over $8.4 million in federal grants to help improve several major roadways throughout the city.

The seven projects that will benefit from the grants include:

  • Widening portions of Beaver Valley Road, Indian Ripple Road, Kemp Road, and Shakertown Road
  • Resurfacing of North Fairfield Road and Pentagon Boulevard
  • A street light project along State Route 835 will also receive funding to replace existing high-pressure sodium lighting fixtures with upgraded LED fixtures.

>> UPDATE: Man in custody after 61-year-old woman found dead in car in Butler Co.

The most expensive of these projects, totally nearly $4 million, is the widening of Shakertown Road from Carthage Drive to Southern Belle Boulevard.

“These projects will help to transform the transportation landscape of Beavercreek, making it safer and more accessible for residents and visitors,” Jeff Moorman, public services director and city engineer said. “The addition of new sidewalks, paths, and storm sewers will further improve the overall infrastructure of the city.”

The city will add additional funds to match the grants, according to a media release.

The projects will be carried out over several years, the city said.



Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Beavercreek, OH newsLocal Beavercreek, OH
‘Time within the district will be cherished;’ Miamisburg school principal announces retirement
Miamisburg, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Springfield train derailment: NTSB continues to investigate wheels, estimates damages at $2.6M
Springfield, OH9 hours ago
UPDATE: Family displaced by house fire in German Twp.
Germantown, OH11 hours ago
Plumbing work causes apartment fire in Huber Heights
Huber Heights, OH2 days ago
Students rally for pedestrian safety after 2 deadly crashes near campus
Cincinnati, OH19 hours ago
At least 1 injured, hospitalized following 2-vehicle crash in Miami Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Clark County receives grant for radon testing
Springfield, OH1 day ago
‘Definitely an unusual incident;’ 3 injured after propane tank explodes in Springfield
Dayton, OH6 hours ago
Wright-Patt Air Force Base to hold major one-day hiring event this week
Fairborn, OH9 hours ago
Miami Valley city named third ‘Best Place to Live in Ohio’
Oakwood, OH3 hours ago
Springfield man killed in Moorefield Twp. crash
Springfield, OH6 hours ago
1 hospitalized after shot in shoulder in Harrison Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
At least 1 hurt after officers, medics respond to crash in Clayton
Clayton, OH1 day ago
Man hospitalized, woman detained following stabbing in Trotwood
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: 22-year-old injured in Dayton shooting; Police seek information from the public
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Man hit, killed on US-35 in Dayton; police launch investigation
Dayton, OH1 day ago
$1,000,000 bond set for West Milton man accused of killing Dayton toddler
Dayton, OH35 minutes ago
2 people hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash
Dayton, OH2 days ago
UPDATE: FBI aware of false active shooter calls at schools across Miami Valley, state
Dayton, OH3 hours ago
NTSB: 3 alerts issued before plane heading to Columbus crashed, killing 5 on board
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Kettering Police seek help in identifying theft suspect
Kettering, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy