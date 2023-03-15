Beavercreek awarded over $8 million for improvement of roadways, transportation infrastructure

The most expensive of these projects, totally nearly $4 million, is the widening of Shakertown Road from Carthage Drive to Southern Belle Boulevard.
“These projects will help to transform the transportation landscape of Beavercreek, making it safer and more accessible for residents and visitors,” Jeff Moorman, public services director and city engineer said. “The addition of new sidewalks, paths, and storm sewers will further improve the overall infrastructure of the city.”
The city will add additional funds to match the grants, according to a media release.
The projects will be carried out over several years, the city said.
