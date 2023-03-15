Beavercreek awarded over $8 million for improvement of roadways, transportation infrastructure

The City of Beavercreek was awarded over $8.4 million in federal grants to help improve several major roadways throughout the city.

The seven projects that will benefit from the grants include:

Widening portions of Beaver Valley Road, Indian Ripple Road, Kemp Road, and Shakertown Road

Resurfacing of North Fairfield Road and Pentagon Boulevard

A street light project along State Route 835 will also receive funding to replace existing high-pressure sodium lighting fixtures with upgraded LED fixtures.

The most expensive of these projects, totally nearly $4 million, is the widening of Shakertown Road from Carthage Drive to Southern Belle Boulevard.

“These projects will help to transform the transportation landscape of Beavercreek, making it safer and more accessible for residents and visitors,” Jeff Moorman, public services director and city engineer said. “The addition of new sidewalks, paths, and storm sewers will further improve the overall infrastructure of the city.”

The city will add additional funds to match the grants, according to a media release.

