3 injured in crash that closes Aviation Boulevard

Aviation Boulevard was shut down Wednesday after a crash with a serious injury, Gainesville Police said. (Photo provided by Gainesville Police)

Two people in a sports car Wednesday were critically injured when the driver of the vehicle lost control on Aviation Boulevard and crashed into a minivan, Gainesville police said.

The crash about 3:30 p.m. shut down Aviation Boulevard between Dorsey Street and Queen City Parkway, officials said.

“It appears a sports car lost control and struck a minivan,” police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

Holbrook said two people in the sports car were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the minivan was transported to the hospital in stable condition.