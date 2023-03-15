8 students sickened after possibly eating marijuana gummies at Sun Valley school, LAFD says

Eight students in Sun Valley were treated for a "sudden illness" Wednesday after possibly eating marijuana gummies, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews treated multiple students at Sun Valley Magnet School after they suddenly became sick. The fire department said the group of students includes a mix of a boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16.

Five of them were sent to local hospitals and three were released to their parents.

"Though all eight patients were discovered upon the campus of Sun Valley Magnet School, a confirmation of how each may be affiliated with the campus remains a matter for LAUSD officials," said LAFD in an incident report.

AIR7 HD flew above the school's campus on Bakman Avenue where several fire trucks were seen parked outside.

Lt. Nina Buranasombati with the Los Angeles School Police Department issued the following statement:

The students are being monitored closely by emergency medical responders for further evaluation. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident. However, all Los Angeles Unified protocols were followed and the student's parents have been notified.

The campus remains safe and open for instruction."