New Titans EDGE Arden Key wreaked havoc over last 5 weeks of 2022

By Shaun Calderon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kM4t_0lKGNGFh00

New Tennessee Titans’ edge-rusher Arden Key has arguably been the team’s biggest splash free-agent signing thus far.

Key is coming off an impressive two-year (one in San Francisco and one in Jacksonville) in which he tallied a combined 90 pressures over that span.

Even more impressive is the fact that 25 of those pressures took place over the final five weeks of the regular season in 2022, per Next Gen Stats. Two of those games were against the Titans.

The LSU product has also accounted for 10 quarterback pressures over five career playoff games.

Key’s consistent production over that time is a large reason why the Titans’ talented new defender finally reaped the benefits in the form of a three-year $21 million deal.

This mutual agreement between both parties reportedly comes with a maximum value of $24 million that includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In total, Key has totaled 90 pressures, 25 quarterback hits, and 11 sacks since the start of 2021.

The one-time division rival will now become an integral part of the Titans’ potentially potent pass rush that already includes Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, and Denico Autry.

