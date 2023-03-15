Open in App
Nashville, TN
Titans officially place tenders on Teair Tart, Aaron Brewer, Naquan Jones

By Mike Moraitis,

5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have officially made decisions on their restricted and exclusive-rights free agents ahead of the new league year on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET.

The team announced it has placed tenders on Aaron Brewer and Teair Tart at a second-round level, while also placing a tender on defensive lineman Naquan Jones, who is an exclusive rights free agent.

The second-round tenders for Brewer and Tart will pay them $4.3 million in 2023 if they play on them.

However, another team can still make them and Jones offers, and if they sign an offer sheet the Titans will have a chance to match. If Tennessee doesn’t match offer sheets for Tart and/or Brewer, they’ll receive a second-round pick for whichever leaves, or both, if that happens.

The most interesting thing about these tenders is the price tag for Brewer, which I think indicates the plan is to start him at center if he isn’t poached.

While these three were tendered, wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister were not. NWI was apparently made a contract offer by Tennessee but turned it down in order to test the market.

