Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

$150 million Kennedy Expressway construction project begins Monday

By Sabrina Franza,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EW4R1_0lKGFeWh00

Major Kennedy Expressway rehab project begins Monday 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Traffic on the Kennedy Expressway is about to become a whole new world of hurt for commuters come Monday night, as workers begin a lengthy construction project.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the Kennedy will be under construction for three years.

The first phase, beginning March 20, involves a major overhaul of the inbound lanes between where the Kennedy and Edens expressways merge all the way south to Ohio Street.

"Rehabilitating the decks is going to make that a much smoother commute," IDOT District 1 bureau chief of construction Jon Schumacher said.

The plan is to replace the top level of concrete, or deck, on all lanes of the inbound Kennedy. Work will start with the two left local lanes of inbound traffic, while keeping the reversible express lanes open to inbound traffic throughout the first stage of the project to alleviate excess traffic buildup during construction. Once the two left lanes are done, the remaining local inbound lanes will be repaved.

Crews also will be installing new signs and LED lighting.

The first phase of the project is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Next, workers will close the reversible express lanes for repaving next year, while also rehabbing 36 bridges along the Kennedy. Some local inbound and outbound lanes will be closed during this phase to allow crews to install new LED lighting in both directions.

Then, in the final phase of the project, IDOT will resurface the outbound lanes of the Kennedy in the same process as the inbound side. The entire project is expected to be complete by late fall 2025.

$150 million Kennedy expressway rehab starts Monday 02:37

"They're giving themselves a pretty generous timeline here. They're going to feel pressure to meet that," DePaul University transportation professor Joe Schwieterman said. "I think they'll stick to that timetable, but that said, three years is still an interminably long period for people that use that road day-in and day-out."

In all, IDOT will be replacing the top level of concrete on 7.5 miles of the Kennedy Expressway in each direction, for a total cost of about $150 million.

"A typical lifespan for a roadway is about 40 years, and we would anticipate after 20 years we do a rehabilitation project, and then after 40 years we do reconstruction project. These decks are over 50 years old already, and our last major rehabilitation was back in the early 90s," Schumacher said.

Approximately 270,000 vehicles use the Kennedy Expressway each day.

Commuters said traffic is already terrible on the Kennedy, so this project will only make the next three years even worse.

"It's gonna be too much traffic," Oscar Chielea said.

"A lot of people need to get on the expressway. A lot of people need to get on the train. It's gonna be too packed. Trains don't go all the way, so it's gonna be crowded. Ubers and taxis are gonna get a lot of calls," Joseph Jones said.

Schwieterman said the Kennedy project poses an added challenge when it comes to the impact on traffic.

"It runs diagonal, so it's hard to divert to other roads," he said.

Schwieterman said he expects a lot of drivers will try to use Milwaukee Avenue, which already has a lot of car and bike traffic, so that will cause concerns for those neighborhoods.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
What Drivers Need to Know About the Kennedy Expressway Construction and Traffic Impacts
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Double rollover crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower near Western Avenue
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lanes of I-55 bridge over Route 53 reopen after pothole repairs
Bolingbrook, IL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Concrete Restoration Work to Begin on I-65 in Lake County
Crown Point, IN2 days ago
City Council approves using cameras to catch drivers who block bike and bus lanes downtown
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Metra BNSF train hits vehicle in Berwyn
Berwyn, IL2 days ago
Sport-utility vehicle slams into sign in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights, IL13 hours ago
Repairs continue under viaduct near Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Suburban residents, Metra concerned about new railway merger
Itasca, IL3 days ago
3-year Kennedy Expressway construction starts Monday
Rockford, IL3 days ago
This Is the City With the Worst Traffic in Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Organizations sue over plans to expand toxic sludge dumpsite on southeast lakefront
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CTA says ground fault is to blame for outage that stalled Brown Line train for hours
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Apartment Fire in Vernon Hills leaves 2 dead
Vernon Hills, IL2 hours ago
Body pulled from Chicago River in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Naval Station Great Lakes hiring fair happening today
North Chicago, IL1 day ago
Burglary crew stole $18,700 worth of booze from Binny’s in Lincoln Park, part of a citywide crime wave, officials say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
CPD search for car after woman struck while crossing in South Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bridge installation to close part of Calumet Ave. Wednesday night
Munster, IN4 days ago
Chicago Loop, Mag Mile retail vacancy rate is higher than ever but experts see signs tide is turning
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge happening at Gilson Beach
Wilmette, IL1 hour ago
Police investigating after body recovered from Chicago River
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup on Sunday
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Police responded to barricade situation in Park Ridge
Park Ridge, IL2 days ago
Driver wanted after woman critically injured in South Side hit-and-run
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Unable to keep up with attrition, Chicago Police Department may roll out the red carpet for cops who quit
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Niles police to begin Walk and Talk initiative this spring
Niles, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy